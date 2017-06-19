Golf Central Blog

Koepka cracks OWGR top 10 with U.S. Open win

By

Will Gray
June 19, 2017, 8:39 am

After a dominating performance at Erin Hills, Brooks Koepka is now among the top 10 players in the world.

Koepka leaned on his driver during a surgical 67 in the final round of the U.S. Open that gave him a four-shot victory and his first major title. In the latest edition of the Official World Golf Ranking, he jumped from No. 22 to No. 10 and ended Jon Rahm's brief stay inside the top 10.

It's a new career high for Koepka, 27, who had reached as high as No. 12 following a T-2 finish at the Alfred Dunhill Links last fall.

Hideki Matsuyama's T-2 finish propelled him past Rory McIlroy and Jason Day to No. 2, while Brian Harman went from No. 50 to No. 27 after sharing second place. England's Tommy Fleetwood, who finished solo fourth and who started the year ranked No. 99 in the world, jumped 12 spots to No. 21.

Other big moves in the wake of the season's second major included Bill Haas reaching No. 39 after his T-5 finish, while Xander Schauffele moved from No. 352 to No. 178 after sharing fifth place with Haas and Rickie Fowler.

Despite missing the cut at Erin Hills, Dustin Johnson remained world No. 1 and still holds more than a four-point lead over new No. 2, Matsuyama. McIlroy dropped one spot to No. 3, followed by Day, Sergio Garcia, Jordan Spieth, Henrik Stenson, Alex Noren, Fowler and Koepka.

Out indefinitely as he recovers from back fusion surgery, Tiger Woods fell 23 more spots to No. 945 in the world.

