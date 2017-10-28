Golf Central Blog

Koepka undone by mid-round 'disaster' at HSBC

By

Will Gray
October 28, 2017, 8:25 am

RSS

For about two hours of the third round, Brooks Koepka appeared on cruise control in his effort to keep pace with world No. 1 Dustin Johnson at the WGC-HSBC Champions.

Koepka started the day one shot behind Johnson, and he took the lead after rolling in birdies on each of his first three holes. But his charge came undone with a triple bogey on the par-5 eighth hole which sparked a five-hole run in which he was 5 over. Koepka was tied with Johnson on the eighth tee, but after a closing bogey he signed for a 1-over 73 and now trails by six shots.

WGC-HSBC Champions: Articles, photos and videos

Full-field scores from the WGC-HSBC Champions

"There were five holes that were just a disaster there from 8 to 12," Koepka told reporters. "The start was really good. The first seven holes I thought was pretty solid, and the rest of it very up-and-down."

Koepka had played his first 43 holes in 15 under before encountering trouble on No. 8, a hole where Johnson made birdie to create a four-shot swing. Even when Johnson made double on No. 10, Koepka countered with bogey after missing the green with a wedge to only gain a shot. He then lost two more in the next two holes between a Johnson birdie on No. 11 and his own bogey on No. 12.

Koepka remains in search of his third career PGA Tour victory and first since claiming the U.S. Open this summer, but he's keenly aware that the feat of catching Johnson became much more difficult because of his mid-round hiccup.

"Just keep doing what I'm doing," Koepka said. "Today, I don't know what happened from 8 on. It was kind of very disappointing - very blah. I didn't really make any putts, like those momentum putts. I didn't make one of those."

Article Tags: 

Brooks Koepka, WGC-HSBC Champions

Gray, a staff writer, covers events and is the lead host on Golf Channel's podcast.

Read Bio |
@WillGrayGC

Editor's Picks

Presented by Penske
D. Johnson builds six-shot lead in Shanghai
Koepka undone by mid-round 'disaster' at HSBC
Kerr (65) leads defending champ Feng in Malaysia
Woods pleads guilty to reckless driving
Cut Line: It's about time

Trending

Photos: Woods, Daly, Couples spotted at World Series
Motivated by king's funeral, Aphibarnrat fires 65
Former coach Haney expects Woods to play Hero
Woods pleads guilty to reckless driving
Social Snapshots: October 2017
Trick or treat: Pros, families dress for Halloween
Obama uses aliens, trash talk to beat Spieth
Notes: Typhoon, visa flap mar Kuchar's fall sked
High school girl denied victory despite beating boys
Pros outraged over HS girl not getting trophy
Golf Channel App

Golf Channel

Instant access to the latest news, videos and photos from around the world of golf.

App Store
Google Play
Amazon Kindle
Golf Channel Academy

Golf Channel Academy

Golf Channel's video library has over 600 tips, analyze your swing and take a lesson from instructors.

App Store
GolfNow

GolfNow

Easily book tee times on the go.

iTunes App Store
Google Play Store

Sign Up For Golf Daily

Don't miss the latest news, exclusive offers and sweepstakes.