Golf Central Blog

Koreans not scared of weather at Women's British

By

Randall Mell
August 1, 2017, 2:40 pm

RSS

ST. ANDREWS, Scotland – The South Koreans are looking to mount a dominant run in the majors at the Ricoh Women’s British Open this week.

They’re looking to win four of the last five majors played.

Inbee Park, who won the Women’s British Open with a brilliant Sunday finish in foul weather at Trump Turnberry two years ago, wasn’t surprised to see Mi Hyang Lee win the Aberden Asset Management Scottish Ladies Open last week in blustery winds and steady rain. Park said Koreans train for bad weather.

Park closed with a 7-under-par 65 when she won at Trump Turnberry. It was one of the great Sunday closing rounds in the championship’s history, given the cold, brutish winds she played through.

“In Korea, we have four seasons and we play quite a lot of golf in the wintertime, and we are used to having a couple of tournaments in the wintertime,” Park said. “We've played in the snow and we've played in cold weather, windy conditions.

Ricoh Women’s British Open: Articles, photos and videos

“The experiences really helped when I was very young back in Korea, with the Korean national team. We trained about a couple months in Jeju Island in the wintertime, which is like -10 degrees Celsius (14 degrees Fahrenheit). In the wintertime, it gets really cold and very windy conditions. That's where we spent a couple months all the time, when we were young. So I guess that kind of trains us pretty well.”

South Koreans have won three of the last four majors. In Gee Chun won the Evian Championship at the end of last year, and So Yeon Ryu won the ANA Inspiration near the start of this year. American Danielle Kang won the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship before Sung Hyun Park got the Koreans hoisting another major championship trophy with her U.S. Women’s Open title three weeks ago.

Article Tags: 

2017 Ricoh Women's British Open, Inbee Park

Mell, a senior writer, is a 30-year veteran and covers the PGA and LPGA tours for Golf Channel.

Read Bio |
@RandallMellGC

Editor's Picks

Presented by Penske
Feherty's son dies on birthday after overdose
Expect fresh faces, same intensity at Solheim Cup
The Social: Friends in high places
Social Snapshots: August 2017
OTC: Expectations for McIlroy heading to Akron

Trending

Reax to Rory reportedly firing longtime caddie
Sergio, Angela get married; Kenny G plays reception
Report: McIlroy splits with longtime caddie Fitzgerald
Feherty's son dies on birthday after overdose
Tiger, kids visit soccer stars Messi, Suarez
Slumping Castaño hilariously begs Spieth for text
Randall's Rant: Only one to blame at U.S. Girls'
Monday Scramble: Caddies in the spotlight
Creamer to play Women's British qualifier Monday
Best of: Paula Creamer through the years
Golf Channel App

Golf Channel

Instant access to the latest news, videos and photos from around the world of golf.

App Store
Google Play
Amazon Kindle
Golf Channel Academy

Golf Channel Academy

Golf Channel's video library has over 600 tips, analyze your swing and take a lesson from instructors.

App Store
GolfNow

GolfNow

Easily book tee times on the go.

iTunes App Store
Google Play Store

Sign Up For Golf Daily

Don't miss the latest news, exclusive offers and sweepstakes.