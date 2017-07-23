Golf Central Blog

Kuchar gets 'teary surprise' from family on 18th green

By

Jay Coffin
July 23, 2017

SOUTHPORT, England – Matt Kuchar spoke to his wife and children Saturday night before going to sleep. They were in Colorado.

When Kuchar made bogey on the 72nd hole of The Open Sunday at Royal Birkdale, his wife Sybi and sons Cameron and Carson were there to give dad a big embrace. It was an emotional moment.

“It was a great surprise,” Kuchar said moments after finishing second by three shots to Jordan Spieth. “A teary surprise.

“It’s great to have people to share things with, have loved ones here. Certainly my family means a lot. They’re a big support team.”

The moment wasn’t lost on Spieth, who is not a father, but vividly recalled that it was his own father, Shawn, who consoled Spieth after his devastating loss at the 2016 Masters.

“I noticed it when I walked up and saw his family hugging him and I think Cameron is his oldest, that was in tears,” Spieth said. “At that moment, I’m so happy. And at the same time I see that and I thought to myself, ‘man, put this in perspective, he’s a dad.’

“I was very emotional after [the Masters] and my dad was the guy who came up and was able to calm me. And it seemed like Matt was doing that to his son. I could tell he was emotional once he sat down in the scorer’s tent.”

Matt Kuchar, The Open 2017, Jordan Spieth, Royal Birkdale

Coffin, editor since 2008, is in charge of all of the website's content and editorial direction.

@JayCoffinGC

