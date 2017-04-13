Golf Central Blog

Lahiri (67) determined to play Presidents Cup

By

Rex Hoggard
April 13, 2017, 1:18 pm

RSS

HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. – After three weeks off, Anirban Lahiri returned to work this week at the RBC Heritage motivated to turn his competitive fortunes around.

Lahiri on Thursday carded six birdies against two bogeys for an opening-round, 4-under 67 at Harbour Town.

The 29-year-old is off to an encouraging start after missing the cut in two of his last five starts, but his real motivation looms some five months away at the Presidents Cup in October.

RBC Heritage: Articles, photos and videos

In his first start in the biennial matches, he went 0-3-0 for the International team and redemption has been on his mind ever since he left South Korea in 2015.

“I just want to be playing well enough to justify being on that team, whether it’s automatic or not (a captain’s pick),” Lahiri said. “Ultimately you don’t want to be a passenger on that team and that’s why I’m so motivated because I didn’t have a very good debut.”

Lahiri is currently 20th on the International team’s points list but said he was confident his game was trending in the right direction just at the right time. 

Article Tags: 

Anirban Lahiri, 2017 RBC Heritage

Hoggard, a senior writer, covers the PGA Tour and appears on Golf Central and Morning Drive.

Read Bio |
@RexHoggardGC

Editor's Picks

Presented by Penske
Advertisement
RBC Heritage
Cut Line: Follow along, if you can
Spieth teams with Palmer, strengthens Zurich field
Record-equaling round lifts Kerr into second in Lotte
#SB2K17: Spring break crew back on vacation

Trending

Looking back on 2016: Biggest moments of year
Woods officially commits to 2017 Genesis Open
The Golf Fix: Hit through, not down on the ball
Mickelson on win: 'We need to build on this'
For his sake and theirs, peers want the Tiger of old
Masters amateurs: Which players can make cut?
Spieth melts down with quadruple bogey-7 on No. 12
After record-tying start, Hadley settles for 63
Golf Channel App

Golf Channel

Instant access to the latest news, videos and photos from around the world of golf.

App Store
Google Play
Amazon Kindle
Golf Channel Academy

Golf Channel Academy

Golf Channel's video library has over 600 tips, analyze your swing and take a lesson from instructors.

App Store
GolfNow

GolfNow

Easily book tee times on the go.

iTunes App Store
Google Play Store

Sign Up For Golf Daily

Don't miss the latest news, exclusive offers and sweepstakes.