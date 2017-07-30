Golf Central Blog

Langer cruises to 10th senior major title

By

Will Gray
July 30, 2017, 11:35 am

Another major, another trophy for Bernhard Langer.

Langer shot a 1-over 72 in the final round at Royal Porthcawl to win The Senior Open by three shots over Corey Pavin. It's a record 10th senior major title for the 59-year-old German, and his third of the year.

Langer also won the Regions Tradition and Senior PGA Championship in May, and his recent run of dominance now includes five wins over the last 10 majors contested on PGA Tour Champions. It's also Langer's third Senior Open title, having won in 2010 at Carnoustie and also in 2014 at Royal Porthcawl when he beat the field by a whopping 13 shots.

With the win, Langer will receive a spot in The Open in 2018 at Carnoustie.

Langer joins Tom Watson and Gary Player as the only three-time winners of The Senior Open. Player's wins all came before the tournament was designated as a major in 2003, which meant that there was some controversy over whether Langer's ninth major at the Senior PGA truly made him the most decorate major champion of the over-50 circuit. But now that he has added title No. 10, Langer stands alone one month before turning 60.

Fred Couples finished among a tie for third at even par, four shots behind Langer. Miguel Angel Jimenez finished in a tie for 11th at 3 over, while David Frost finished alone in 13th place despite opening with rounds of 81-74 amid blustery conditions in Wales.

Bernhard Langer, The Senior Open

Gray, a staff writer, covers events and is the lead host on Golf Channel's podcast.

Read Bio |
@WillGrayGC

RBC Canadian Open
Hoffman leads crowded Canadian Open through 54

