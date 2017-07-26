Golf Central Blog

Langer: Jealousy plays a role in anchoring criticism

By

Ryan Lavner
July 26, 2017, 2:46 pm

RSS

Bernhard Langer and his long putter will be back in the spotlight this week at the Senior Open at Royal Porthcawl.

The 59-year-old told The Telegraph on Wednesday that it is “hurtful” some would accuse him of still anchoring his putter against his sternum, which was outlawed by golf’s governing bodies in 2016.

Golf Channel analyst Brandel Chamblee has been one of the most ardent critics of Langer and fellow ex-anchorer Scott McCarron, who have combined to win three of the four majors this year. The USGA has defended both players.

“I personally don’t understand it,” Langer told The Telegraph, “because I’m a man of integrity, and the last thing I want to do is break rules and be known for cheating. I’m not touching any part of my body, and I know I’m within the rules. I have conferred with the rules officials on a regular basis, and they have wholeheartedly said, 'You’re not breaking any rule.' You have a few people who question my integrity, which is really hurtful.”

Langer has enjoyed one of the best years of his over-50 career, winning three times (including two majors, which pushed him past Jack Nicklaus for the most senior majors all time), finishing second twice and posting four other top-10s in 12 starts. With more than $2 million in earnings, he is more than $600,000 ahead of McCarron on the money list.

“It’s human to be jealous, let’s put it that way,” Langer said, according to the report. “If I was 180th on the money list, I don’t think anybody would be talking about it. But I’ve been No. 1 the last few years.” 

Article Tags: 

Bernhard Langer, anchoring, PGA Tour Champions, Senior British Open

Lavner is a senior writer, covers the PGA Tour and is the website's college golf expert.

Read Bio |
@RyanLavnerGC

Editor's Picks

Presented by Penske
The other side of The Open coin: Kuchar's perspective
Langer: Jealousy plays a role in anchoring criticism
Jordan Spieth
Greller on 13th hole: 'Just absolute chaos'
Being Jordan Spieth: Want to get inside his head?
Trevino: Tiger kept looking for perfection and found disaster

Trending

Spieth loses cool: 'That's just crap man'
Spieth's Sunday scoring notes: 'We guessed' on 13
Highlights: Spieth's wild close to win The Open
Thomas jabs Johnny as Grace shoots 62
More than just golf world react to LPGA dress code
Hey, Phil: Jordan's allowed in the locker room now
Caddie J.P. to Rory: 'What the f--- are you doing?'
R&A chief referee explains Spieth's drop on No.13
Daily Drop Zone: Spieth's 5 a.m. champagne party
Spieths celebrate win with 5 a.m. champagne party
Golf Channel App

Golf Channel

Instant access to the latest news, videos and photos from around the world of golf.

App Store
Google Play
Amazon Kindle
Golf Channel Academy

Golf Channel Academy

Golf Channel's video library has over 600 tips, analyze your swing and take a lesson from instructors.

App Store
GolfNow

GolfNow

Easily book tee times on the go.

iTunes App Store
Google Play Store

Sign Up For Golf Daily

Don't miss the latest news, exclusive offers and sweepstakes.