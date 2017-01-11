Golf Central Blog

Langer officially named Champions Player of the Year

Golf Channel Digital
January 11, 2017, 9:11 am

Bernhard Langer was officially named the 2016 PGA Tour Champions Player of the Year on Wednesday.

Langer won four times last year, including two majors, as well as his fourth Charles Schwab Cup title.

"I'm thrilled to be voted by my peers as the Player of the Year,” said Langer. “To earn the Jack Nicklaus Award six times is an incredible honor. The level of competition on PGA Tour Champions is outstanding, and each year I’ve had to improve areas of my game in order to win consistently.”

Langer posted 18 top-10 finishes in 21 starts, with his worst result a tie for 13th. Langer also claimed the Arnold Palmer Award for leading money winner ($3,016,959) and the Byron Nelson Award for lowest scoring average (68.31).

England’s Paul Broadhurst was voted Rookie of the Year. He won twice last year, including the Senior Open Championship.

Bernhard Langer, Paul Broadhurst

