An latest young gun to put himself in contention

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. – Add Byeong Hun An's name to the list of young guns currently taking over the PGA Tour.

Sure the 25-year-old has been on the radar for a while, winning the 2009 U.S. Amateur and the 2015 British PGA Championship – he even made it to a playoff at last year's Zurich Classic of New Orleans before bowing out on the first extra hole.

But now he's positioned himself for a breakthrough on one of golf's biggest stages, the Waste Management Phoenix Open.

On Friday, An did it with his putter, holing more than 100 feet in putts and going 7-for-7 scrambling for par to card a 5-under 66.

"That's always good," An said. "Made long par putts. I think that helped. Hopefully next few days I will probably make more putts."

Ironically enough, his only bogey through his first 36 holes came on a three-putt from 15 feet on the par-3 seventh hole on Day 2.

"Would have been nice to have a bogey-free two days," he said. "I think my short game is pretty good this week. We'll see."

An says he's been inspired by the insane crowds so far at TPC Scottsdale, and admitted he was feeling the pressure on the 16th tee.

"Definitely nervous on the tee, but I think I hit two great shots yesterday and today," An said. "I love people making noise. I really don't mind, as long as they don't make sudden noise."