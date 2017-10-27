Lee takes one-shot lead at Asia-Pacific Amateur

Australia's Min Woo Lee poured in a 60-foot eagle putt on the 18th hole at Royal Wellington Golf Club on Friday to take a one-shot lead at the Asia-Pacific Amateur Championship in New Zealand.

Lee, the 2016 U.S. Junior Amateur champion and younger brother of three-time LPGA winner Minjee Lee, rolled in birdies at Nos. 16 and 17 before his closing eagle capped off a round of 3-under 68.

“It has been a while since I’ve holed a putt that long. It just happened at the right time,” Lee said. “I was feeling pretty low on the back nine and not pumped up, then I got a kick-on from [caddie and coach Ritchie Smith]. I was one-over after 15, then we looked at the leaderboard and realized I was only two or three shots back, so just a couple of birdies would get me closer.”

Lee leads by one through 36 holes over China's Yuxin Lin and by two over fellow Aussie Shae Wools-Cobb, the first-round leader who followed a Thursday 63 with a Friday 74.

This week's winner earns invitations to both the 2018 Masters and the 2018 Open Championship.