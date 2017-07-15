Golf Central Blog

Lewis implodes, finishes back-nine 44 with a 10

By

Randall Mell
July 15, 2017, 9:32 pm

RSS

BEDMINSTER, N.J. – Stacy Lewis made a bold charge Saturday at the U.S. Women’s Open before enduring an uncharacteristic meltdown on the back nine.

After making birdies at four consecutive holes, Lewis stumbled with a triple-bogey 7 and a quintuple-bogey 10 on the back nine.

The two-time major championship charged to within one shot of the lead before tumbling back into a tie for 36th.

Lewis shot 32 on the front nine and 44 on the back nine.

Afterward, Lewis waved off an LPGA official trying to direct her to reporters awaiting a post-round interview.

U.S. Women’s Open: Articles, photos and videos

“No chance,” Lewis said twice before marching to the driving range.

Lewis played alongside Cristie Kerr.

“It was a shame to see what happened on the back nine,” Kerr said. “You never want to see that happen to anybody. That's golf. It's a four-letter word.”

Lewis made triple bogey at the 11th hole after hitting her approach over the back of the green. She chipped through the green, with her ball running down a slope in front of the green. Her fourth shot bounded to the front of the green before stopping and rolling back to her fee. She chipped her fifth shot 15 past the hole to the fringe and then missed that putt for double bogey.

At the 18th hole, Lewis hit two wedges fat and into the water in front of the green.

Article Tags: 

Stacy Lewis, 2017 U.S. Women's Open

Mell, a senior writer, is a 30-year veteran and covers the PGA and LPGA tours for Golf Channel.

Read Bio |
@RandallMellGC

Editor's Picks

Presented by Penske
Storytime: U.S. Women's Open finale full of plot lines
South Koreans eyeing yet another U.S. Women's Open
Choi could be second amateur to win Women's Open
Lewis implodes, finishes back-nine 44 with a 10
Feng leads A. Lee, H..J. Choi at U.S. Women's Open

Trending

Report: LPGA sets strict new player dress code
Trump's Women's Open visit a security challenge
Trump makes presidential history at Women's Open
Best of: Instagram sensation Paige Spiranac
Harrington: 'I know a little bit more' than others about links golf
Wie almost WDs U.S. Open, doesn't, finishes strong
Koepka goes from All-Star Game to ESPYs
Trump will attend U.S. Women's Open on Friday
Former Augusta National Chairman 'Hootie' Johnson dies at 86
Rough start derails McIlroy at Scottish Open
Golf Channel App

Golf Channel

Instant access to the latest news, videos and photos from around the world of golf.

App Store
Google Play
Amazon Kindle
Golf Channel Academy

Golf Channel Academy

Golf Channel's video library has over 600 tips, analyze your swing and take a lesson from instructors.

App Store
GolfNow

GolfNow

Easily book tee times on the go.

iTunes App Store
Google Play Store

Sign Up For Golf Daily

Don't miss the latest news, exclusive offers and sweepstakes.