Lexi (67) once again in a major championship mix

By

Randall Mell
August 3, 2017, 3:58 pm

ST. ANDREWS, Scotland – Lexi Thompson looks determined to give herself another shot at winning a major championship this year.

With a 5-under-par 67 Thursday, she’s in early contention at the Ricoh Women’s British Open. She is three behind the leader, Michelle Wie.

“Got tired with a few shots coming in, but ended with a birdie, so big confidence booster going into tomorrow,” Thompson said.

Thompson was in the afternoon wave, getting the worst of the weather, with a couple hard downpours leading to a pair of suspensions of play with lightning in the area.

“You have to stay mentally in it,” Thompson said.

Thompson, 22, came out on top in a marquee grouping of the world’s top three players. No. 1 So Yeon Ryu shot 71, as did No. 3 Ariya Jutanugarn.

Thompson is riding a strong wave of momentum. She has one victory and four second-place finishes her in her last nine starts. One of those seconds was her controversial loss at the ANA Inspiration, the year’s first major, when she appeared to be running away with victory until hit with a four-shot penalty in the final round for improperly returning her ball to its mark during the third round.

She has two more chances to claim a major this year, this week at Kingsbarns and next month’s Evian Championship.

Lexi Thompson, 2017 Ricoh Women's British Open

Mell, a senior writer, is a 30-year veteran and covers the PGA and LPGA tours for Golf Channel.

@RandallMellGC

