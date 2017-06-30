Golf Central Blog

Lingmerth (65) rolling again at TPC Potomac

Rex Hoggard
It’s not as though David Lingmerth didn’t have a solid day with the putter on Friday. Any time a player finds himself two strokes clear of a PGA Tour field, he made some putts.

But it was his ball-striking through two days that gave the Swede confidence going into the weekend at TPC Potomac at Avenel Farm.

Lingmerth hit 10 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation on Friday at the Quicken Loans National for his second consecutive 65 and a 10-under total.

Quicken Loans National:

“I feel like that's kind of one of my strengths, a thing I pride myself in, hitting a lot of fairways,” said Lingmerth, who birdied his final hole. “I like this type of golf course when you can see the definition. You can zone in on your targets. You've really got to stay committed off the tee.”

It should be no surprise that Lingmerth is having success at TPC Potomac. In 2012, he won the Web.com Tour's Neediest Kids Championship at the same venue, which previously hosted a PGA Tour event until 2006.

Lingmerth has also been playing some of his best golf this season in recent weeks. He was in a tie for fourth last week through 54 holes at the Travelers Championship before closing with a 73 and recorded a 21st-place finish at the U.S. Open earlier this month.

David Lingmerth, 2017 Quicken Loans National, TPC Potomac at Avenel Farm

