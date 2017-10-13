Golf Central Blog

Linqiang, 13, makes cut, sets Challenge Tour record

Golf Channel Digital
October 13, 2017, 8:34 am

Li Linqiang became the youngest player to make a cut on the Challenge Tour after the 13-year-old from China shot rounds of 69-75 at the Hainan Open.

Linqiang, who turns 14 next month, sank a 5-foot par putt on the final hole Friday to make the cut on the number. He is 12 shots back of Erik van Rooyen.  

At 13 years, 11 months and 11 days, Linqiang is the youngest player to make the cut in a Challenge Tour event. Guan Tianlang holds the record for the youngest to play the weekend on the European Tour, when the then-14-year-old finished 58th at the 2013 Masters. 

