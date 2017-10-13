Linqiang, 13, makes cut, sets Challenge Tour record

Li Linqiang became the youngest player to make a cut on the Challenge Tour after the 13-year-old from China shot rounds of 69-75 at the Hainan Open.

Linqiang, who turns 14 next month, sank a 5-foot par putt on the final hole Friday to make the cut on the number. He is 12 shots back of Erik van Rooyen.

Needing a par on the last to make the cut and 13 year old Li Linqiang does this pic.twitter.com/fwo7aZrtHv — Challenge Tour (@Challenge_Tour) October 13, 2017

At 13 years, 11 months and 11 days, Linqiang is the youngest player to make the cut in a Challenge Tour event. Guan Tianlang holds the record for the youngest to play the weekend on the European Tour, when the then-14-year-old finished 58th at the 2013 Masters.