Golf Central Blog

Longest U.S. Open ever no prob for co-leader Koepka

By

Rex Hoggard
June 16, 2017, 9:54 pm

RSS

ERIN, Wis. – At the massive par-4 11th hole, Brooks Koepka did what he does best on Day 2 at Erin Hills, ripping a drive 321 yards down the middle of the fairway which set up a wedge shot for his approach into the 468-yard fourth.

It’s a simple game plan that has worked well for Koepka throughout his career and has certainly delivered this week at the U.S. Open.

“The fairways are wide enough,” he shrugged. “I'm trying to think. There was a couple of holes that the bunker kind of sticks out in the middle of the fairway. On 3 today, it was 350 [yards]. We were worried about putting driver into that bunker. There's maybe two or three holes, but other than that it's bombs away.”

U.S. Open: Scores | Live blog: Day 2 | Full coverage

Koepka is 16th in the field in driving distance with a 324-yard average, but more importantly he’s tied for the lead with Paul Casey, Brian Harman and Tommy Fleetwood at 7 under par after a 2-under 70 on Friday.

Koepka began his round at a torrid pace, with birdies at the 11th, 12th, 14th and 15th holes, and moved a stroke clear of the field before bogeys at Nos. 1 and 6 dropped him into a tie for the top spot.

Although Koepka’s game goes well beyond his power off the tee, at Erin Hills, which played to 7,839 yards on Friday, his distance advantage has been crucial.

“I've only hit 7-iron, that's the longest I've hit into any par 4,” said Koepka, who has finished inside the top 20 at the U.S. Open the last three years. “When you're doing that, you've got to be able to put it on the green. Some guys are hitting 4-iron into the greens, and having a wedge and a 9-iron. I've got to put it close.”

Article Tags: 

2017 U.S. Open, 117th U.S. Open, Brooks Koepka, Erin Hills

Hoggard, a senior writer, covers the PGA Tour and appears on Golf Central and Morning Drive.

Read Bio |
@RexHoggardGC

Editor's Picks

Presented by Penske
First-timers in prime position for major glory
Four-way tie for lead, top-3 MC at U.S. Open
Top 3 in world ranking miss cut for first time ever
Free-for-all - except the top-ranked - at Erin Hills
Watch: Fowler holes 51-foot putt for birdie

Trending

No walking refs, but review stations for U.S. Open rulings
How to watch the U.S. Open on TV and online
Watch: Blimp catches fire, crashes at Erin Hills
Davis: Fescue cut had 'zero' to do with criticism
Spectator, 94-year-old man, dies Friday at U.S. Open
Holly Sonders photo gallery
WAGs throw Garcia's fiancée U.S. Open bridal shower
Waiting game ends: Phil WDs from U.S. Open
Erin Hills eve: The many complaints of the U.S. Open
Are you kidding me? Rory not happy fescue being cut
Golf Channel App

Golf Channel

Instant access to the latest news, videos and photos from around the world of golf.

App Store
Google Play
Amazon Kindle
Golf Channel Academy

Golf Channel Academy

Golf Channel's video library has over 600 tips, analyze your swing and take a lesson from instructors.

App Store
GolfNow

GolfNow

Easily book tee times on the go.

iTunes App Store
Google Play Store

Sign Up For Golf Daily

Don't miss the latest news, exclusive offers and sweepstakes.