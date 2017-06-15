Love (71): 'Obvious choice' DL3 comes in handy

ERIN, Wis. – Davis Love III turned out to be a pretty good caddie, too.

The soon-to-be Hall of Famer was on the bag Thursday for the major debut of his son, Dru, who shot a 1-under 71 in the first round of the U.S. Open.

Dru said there was one shot in particular where his major-champion dad really came in handy. That was on the par-4 17th, where he pulled his drive left, into tall fescue that had been trampled down.

Love crunched the numbers: 190 yards left, downwind.

Dru was thinking 8-iron, or maybe a hard 9.

“Pitching wedge,” Davis said.

“What? Pitching wedge?” Dru replied.

But it was the correct club. The 6-foot-5 Alabama product flew that wedge 200 yards, to the back of the green, where he two-putted for par.

“If he hadn’t been there to tell me to hit pitching wedge, I would have soared it into the grandstands,” Dru said.

All around Erin Hills, Davis Love III and IV heard, “Go 3 and 4!” Dru officially got into the field Monday, as the first alternate out of the Georgia sectional. He said that having his dad on the bag for his pro debut was a no-brainer.

“He has all the experience,” he said. “He’s seen all the lies and all of the possible bounces and fliers. That’s stuff that you’re not going to get if I had one of my best friends caddie for me. So it was the obvious choice to get him to caddie for me, and I think that showed today.”