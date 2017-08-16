LPGA expects record crowds for Solheim Cup

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa – The Solheim Cup could see some record crowds this week.

The LPGA has been touting the strong ticket sales for more than a year, with tour officials expecting 25,000 spectators in each of the three rounds, beginning Friday at Des Moines Golf and Country Club.

“Honestly, for me, the bigger, the better,” American Danielle Kang said. “I want as many people out here as possible. I wish the LPGA would get that record-breaking crowd every day, at every event. I even Googled what the Waste Management gets. It was over 200,000 people in a day. I hope we get there one day. Fingers crossed. But I'm excited.”

Excited to ignite some noise.

“I want it to be loud,” Kang said. “I want it to be so loud I can’t hear my caddie. I want him to yell at me. I want it to be that loud, that he has to scream what the number is.”