Golf Central Blog

LPGA statement in response to limiting video rule

By

Golf Channel Digital
April 25, 2017, 11:16 am

RSS

On Tuesday, golf's governing bodies announced a new decision that will rely more on a player’s integrity and less on slow-motion replay.

Decision 34-3/10, which will be effective immediately, addresses two situations in which the rules committee will now be able to limit the use of video and overrule a penalty. (Click here for full wording of the decision)

Shortly thereafter, the LPGA released a statement regarding the rule change:

 

Article Tags: 

USGA, R&A, LPGA

Contributions from writers and editors on the Golf Channel Digital team.

Editor's Picks

Presented by Penske
New decision limits video, allows reasonable judgement
Adams: New decision not vindication for Lexi
Social Snapshots: April 2017
Report: McIlroy heads for Caribbean honeymoon
Thompson needs to tell her side of ANA incident

Trending

Fulton: Tips for launching it high with the driver
Noren headlines list of year-end Masters invitees
The Golf Fix: Perfect the takeaway
Bama's Lovelady on playing the Web.com Tour
My 2016 moment: #SB2K16
Masters amateurs: Which players can make cut?
Video: Spieth wins hole with sand shot after calling it
Social media stars at Dubai Ladies Masters
Spieth melts down with quadruple bogey-7 on No. 12
USC, UCLA, Duke on top after Day 3 at women's NCAAs
Golf Channel App

Golf Channel

Instant access to the latest news, videos and photos from around the world of golf.

App Store
Google Play
Amazon Kindle
Golf Channel Academy

Golf Channel Academy

Golf Channel's video library has over 600 tips, analyze your swing and take a lesson from instructors.

App Store
GolfNow

GolfNow

Easily book tee times on the go.

iTunes App Store
Google Play Store

Sign Up For Golf Daily

Don't miss the latest news, exclusive offers and sweepstakes.