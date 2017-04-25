LPGA statement in response to limiting video rule

On Tuesday, golf's governing bodies announced a new decision that will rely more on a player’s integrity and less on slow-motion replay.
Decision 34-3/10, which will be effective immediately, addresses two situations in which the rules committee will now be able to limit the use of video and overrule a penalty. (Click here for full wording of the decision)
Shortly thereafter, the LPGA released a statement regarding the rule change:
Our statement regarding the USGA and R&A Decision 34-3/10: pic.twitter.com/9ZJiY7P0qE— LPGA (@LPGA) April 25, 2017