LPGA tweaks allow more players to win CME Globe

Ryan Lavner
January 19, 2017, 9:42 am

The LPGA made two tweaks to its Race to the CME Globe that will give more players a chance at the big end-of-season prize. 

Beginning this year, the top five players in the standings can win the $1 million CME Globe title if they also capture the season-ending CME Group Tour Championship in Naples, Fla. Previously, only the top three were guaranteed to win by also taking the season finale. 

Also, the players with a mathematical chance to win the CME Globe will increase from nine players to 12 after a modification to the points reset. 

Ariya Jutanugarn won last year's CME Globe, while Charley Hull won the season finale. 

The LPGA season begins next week in the Bahamas. 

