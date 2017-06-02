LSU's Burns named Nicklaus award recipient

DUBLIN, Ohio – LSU sophomore Sam Burns has been named the Division I recipient of the Jack Nicklaus National Player of the Year Award.

Burns won four times this season and was runner-up twice, setting a new LSU single-season scoring average of 70.04.

In addition to the award, Burns will receive an exemption into next year’s Memorial Tournament.

The Nicklaus Award recognizes the top players from Division I, II, III, the NAIA and the NJCAA.

The four other recipients include West Florida’s Chandler Blanchet (Division II), LaGrange’s Logan Lanier (Division III), Dalton State’s SM Lee (NAIA) and Tyler Junior College’s Marco Maldonado.

The five award winners will face off Saturday in the Barbasol Shootout, an 18-hole stroke play event at nearby Scioto Country Club for an exemption into this year’s Barbasol Championship, the PGA Tour event played opposite the Open Championship from July 20-23.

Barbasol is the presenting sponsor of the Jack Nicklaus Award.

Previous Division I recipients include Phil Mickelson (1990-92), David Duval (1993), Tiger Woods (1996), Justin Thomas (2012) and Jon Rahm (2016).