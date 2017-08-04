Golf Central Blog

Martin once again rising to Women's British occasion

By

Randall Mell
August 4, 2017, 2:11 pm

RSS

ST. ANDREWS, Scotland – Mo Martin’s game goes to another level when she steps foot on a Ricoh Women’s British Open venue.

She won the championship at Royal Birkdale in 2014, and she tied for second at Woburn last year.

And now here she is again, running up the leaderboard at Kingsbarns.

With a 5-under-par 67 Friday, Martin moved just two shots off the lead through the morning wave.

“I've had friends predict that I would win this tournament, when I was just a scrappy kid playing on public golf courses,” Martin said.

Why?

“I love the creativity of it to be honest,” Martin said. “Just playing on a true links course. You've got to control your ball flight. You've got to know exactly where you're hitting it and you've got to control the spin on your shots. I can hit draws and fades and hit it low.”

Ricoh Women’s British Open: Articles, photos and videos

Martin’s caddie, Craig Castrale, could see a difference in Martin when they arrived in Scotland.

“She just has a different bounce in her step,” Castrale said. “She is so confident over here. I told her, she just has to be this confident every week. The sky would be the limit.”

Castrale said conditions on links courses favor Martin’s strengths.

“When you get over here, with all the wind, ball striking is at a premium,” Castrale said. “Mo is the most consistent player I have ever seen. Her ball striking is exactly the same every single day.”

Martin is a short hitter, but she loves to work the ball. It allows her better control her ball in the winds on the links.

“I love the challenges,” Martin said.

Martin has more than another trophy at stake this week. The U.S. and European Solheim Cup teams will be finalized with Sunday’s finish of play.

Martin is 14th on the U.S. Solheim points list. She needs a victory to make the team on points, but she’s also fifth on the U.S. Solheim world rankings list. A strong finish could vault her among the top two that will automatically make the team.

Martin also makes a case for herself as a captain’s pick with strong play this week.

Article Tags: 

Mo Martin, 2017 Ricoh Women's British Open, 2017 Solheim Cup

Mell, a senior writer, is a 30-year veteran and covers the PGA and LPGA tours for Golf Channel.

Read Bio |
@RandallMellGC

Editor's Picks

Presented by Penske
Lexi catches fire and makes another major move
McIlroy grouped with Fowler, Rahm at PGA Champ.
Walker leads WGC; McIlroy, Spieth, Day lurking
Solheim scenarios: Big weekend ahead for U.S. team
Wie follows up 64 with 76 on 'disappointing' day

Trending

Watch: Guy makes crazy putt through bunker
Golf world, celebs tweet Feherty condolences
Rory: Splits with caddie, will remain friends
Nordqvist battling mononucleosis as Solheim Cup looms
McIlroy: Had to fire caddie to preserve friendship
Future finally looking bright for 'at ease' Perez
Watch: DJ destroys 439-yard drive at Firestone
Tiger spotted again on social media, this time in gym
Feherty's son dies on birthday after overdose
Miyazato's father collapses during pro-am, hospitalized
Golf Channel App

Golf Channel

Instant access to the latest news, videos and photos from around the world of golf.

App Store
Google Play
Amazon Kindle
Golf Channel Academy

Golf Channel Academy

Golf Channel's video library has over 600 tips, analyze your swing and take a lesson from instructors.

App Store
GolfNow

GolfNow

Easily book tee times on the go.

iTunes App Store
Google Play Store

Sign Up For Golf Daily

Don't miss the latest news, exclusive offers and sweepstakes.