Golf Central Blog

Masters champ Garcia fades with 6-over 78

By

Will Gray
May 14, 2017, 8:26 pm

RSS

PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla. – Amid a leaderboard devoid of star power, Sergio Garcia was seen as a strong contender heading into the final round of The Players Championship.

Garcia has won here before and contended on multiple other occasions, and he began the day at TPC Sawgrass just four shots off the lead. But while his most recent start ended with him celebrating on the 18th green, this time around he stumbled to a 6-over 78 that dropped him into a tie for 30th.

Garcia made three double bogeys on par-4s, and he pointed to his double on No. 4 as the point at which his round fell into a tailspin.

The Players Championship: Articles, photos and videos

“I just started feeling uncomfortable,” Garcia said. “Felt like, I don’t know, I was rushing. We got on the clock, we had a couple problems on (No.) 4 and we were put on the clock and started rushing everything. I feel like I was very quick with everything I was doing, and unfortunately I struggled a little bit.”

In recent years, Garcia has been one of the few players to steer clear of most of the trouble lurking around Pete Dye’s treacherous design. But his green jacket offered no immunity in Sunday’s swirling winds, as he failed to join Tiger Woods as the only player to win the Masters and Players in the same year.

“The way I was playing, with the wind and everything, obviously your game has to be on because you have to be so precise,” he said. “Unfortunately the whole game was just a little bit off, and on this kind of golf course, you feel it.”

Garcia won’t have much time to lick his wounds, as he’ll head to the AT&T Byron Nelson next week to defend the title he won a year ago over Brooks Koepka in a playoff.

Article Tags: 

Sergio Garcia, 2017 Players Championship

Gray, a staff writer, covers events and is the lead host on Golf Channel's podcast.

Read Bio |
@WillGrayGC

Editor's Picks

Presented by Penske
Advertisement
Discomfort zone: Kim tames Sawgrass for Players title
Chamblee: Kim's win 'perhaps the greatest upset you'll ever see'
T-2 finish all but assures Poulter's Tour card
Kim becomes youngest Players champ in history
Watch: Cabrera Bello makes albatross at 16th

Trending

Due to injury, McIlroy turns his back on new bride
Singh's caddie quits, says 'don't ask for details'
Watch: Kim hits driver from rough, finds green
Mattress king: Oosthuizen travels with his own mattress
McIlroy (71) makes weekend despite back issue
Thomas shoots most bizarre 71 you'll ever see
Rahm (82) exits after worst round as pro
You Oughta Know: Sergio could join Tiger
Garcia finds more good fortune at par-3 17th
Top Photos: May 12, 2017
Golf Channel App

Golf Channel

Instant access to the latest news, videos and photos from around the world of golf.

App Store
Google Play
Amazon Kindle
Golf Channel Academy

Golf Channel Academy

Golf Channel's video library has over 600 tips, analyze your swing and take a lesson from instructors.

App Store
GolfNow

GolfNow

Easily book tee times on the go.

iTunes App Store
Google Play Store

Sign Up For Golf Daily

Don't miss the latest news, exclusive offers and sweepstakes.