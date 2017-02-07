Masters odds: Matsuyama now behind only Spieth

After his second victory of the season, Hideki Matsuyama saw his already-short betting odds for the upcoming Masters dwindle even further.

Matsuyama beat Webb Simpson in a four-hole playoff to successfully defend his title at the Waste Management Phoenix Open, a victory that vaulted him past Justin Thomas atop the FedEx Cup standings. It also led the Westgate Las Vegas Superbook to trim Matsuyama from 15/1 to 10/1 to win the season's first major after opening with him at 30/1 in August.

The shift puts Matsuyama on equal footing with Rory McIlroy and Jason Day from a betting perspective, and leaves him behind only 8/1 tournament favorite Jordan Spieth.

In other changes, Sergio Garcia's odds fell from 50/1 to 40/1 after the Spaniard won in Dubai while Tiger Woods dropped from 25/1 to 50/1 after back spasms led him to withdraw from last week's European Tour event.

Here's a look at some of the betting favorites, with the Masters now just eight weeks away:

8/1: Jordan Spieth

10/1: Hideki Matsuyama, Jason Day, Rory McIlroy

12/1: Dustin Johnson

15/1: Justin Rose

20/1: Bubba Watson

25/1: Adam Scott, Henrik Stenson, Rickie Fowler, Justin Thomas

30/1: Phil Mickelson, Patrick Reed

40/1: Brooks Koepka, Sergio Garcia, Jon Rahm

50/1: Branden Grace, Louis Oosthuizen, Brandt Snedeker, Paul Casey, Matt Kuchar, Tiger Woods

60/1: Zach Johnson, Charl Schwartzel, Matthew Fitzpatrick

80/1: Danny Willett, Daniel Berger, Gary Woodland, Jimmy Walker, Thomas Pieters

100/1: Jim Furyk, Lee Westwood, J.B. Holmes, Shane Lowry, Martin Kaymer, Emiliano Grillo, Byeong-Hun An, Rafael Cabrera-Bello, Russell Knox, Tyrrell Hatton, Ryan Moore, Smylie Kaufman, Alex Noren