Masters odds: Spieth still favored, Rahm now 40/1

By

Will Gray
January 30, 2017, 4:00 pm

If you planned to make a longshot wager on Jon Rahm to win this year's Masters, your window may have closed.

Rahm broke out from a crowded leaderboard Sunday to earn his first PGA Tour win at the Farmers Insurance Open. The victory means the former top-ranked amateur will officially be among the players teeing it up at Augusta National in April.

The Westgate Las Vegas SuperBook already had Rahm listed at 60/1 - modest odds considering he wasn't yet in the field. But after his victory at Torrey Pines, the outlet trimmed his odds to 40/1, leaving the Spaniard behind only 14 other players.

Jordan Spieth remains the betting favorite at 8/1, though the odds on his two closest competitors both dropped over the last week. Jason Day fell from 9/1 to 10/1 after a missed cut in San Diego, as did the odds for Rory McIlroy after the Ulsterman disclosed he expects to be out until March because of a rib injury.

Betting odds on Tiger Woods fell from 20/1 to 25/1 after Woods missed the cut in his first competitive start of the year.

Here's a look at the betting odds for several top names, with the season's first major only nine weeks away:

8/1: Jordan Spieth

10/1: Jason Day, Rory McIlroy

12/1: Dustin Johnson

15/1: Hideki Matsuyama, Justin Rose

20/1: Bubba Watson, Adam Scott

25/1: Henrik Stenson, Rickie Fowler, Justin Thomas, Tiger Woods

30/1: Phil Mickelson, Patrick Reed

40/1: Brooks Koepka, Jon Rahm

50/1: Branden Grace, Louis Oosthuizen, Brandt Snedeker, Sergio Garcia, Paul Casey, Matt Kuchar

60/1: Danny Willett, Zach Johnson, Charl Schwartzel, Matthew Fitzpatrick, Thomas Pieters

80/1: Jimmy Walker, Daniel Berger, Gary Woodland

100/1: Jim Furyk, Lee Westood, J.B. Holmes, Martin Kaymer, Shane Lowry, Emiliano Grillo, Rafael Cabrera-Bello, Ryan Moore, Russell Knox, Tyrrell Hatton, Smylie Kaufman, Alex Noren

