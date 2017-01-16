Masters odds for Thomas continue to shrink

If you're thinking about betting on Justin Thomas to win the Masters after a pair of wins to open the new year, you may be late to the party.

Thomas' odds for the season's first major continued to shrink in light of his Hawaiian double-dip, and as of Monday he is listed at 25/1 at the Westgate Las Vegas Superbook. When the casino opened Masters betting in August, Thomas was listed at 80/1 and he was available for 60/1 as recently as Jan. 2.

Those odds were trimmed to 40/1 after Thomas cruised to victory at Kapalua, and he is now listed with the same odds as Henrik Stenson, Rickie Fowler and Justin Rose. Thomas finished T-39 last year at Augusta National in his first appearance.

There's very little separation at the top of the betting market, with Jordan Spieth and Rory McIlroy co-favorites at 8/1 followed by Jason Day (9/1) and Dustin Johnson (10/1). Hideki Matsuyama, whose odds drifted as low as 12/1 after his flurry of late-season wins, has now settled back at 15/1 followed by Bubba Watson, Adam Scott and Tiger Woods at 20/1.

Chile's Toto Gana, who qualified for the Masters with his win Sunday at the Latin America Amateur Championship, opened this week at 1,000/1.