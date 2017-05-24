Golf Central Blog

Matches for Northwestern-Arizona State women's final

Golf Channel Digital
May 24, 2017, 12:27 pm

Northwestern and Arizona State won dramatic semifinal matches to advance to Wednesday's final of the NCAA Women's Division I National Championship at Rich Harvest Farms.

Here's a look at the afternoon lineup (all times ET). Golf Channel coverage begins at 4 p.m. ET.

Match1: 3:10 p.m.: Sarah Cho (NW) vs. Olivia Mahaffey (ASU)

Match 2: 3:20 p.m.: Hannah Kim (NW) vs. Monica Vaughn (ASU)

Match 3: 3:30 p.m.: Kacie Komoto (NW) vs. Sophia Zeeb (ASU)

Match 4: 3:40 p.m.: Janet Mao (NW) vs. Roberta Liti (ASU)

Match 5: 3:50 p.m.: Stephanie Lau (NW) vs. Linnea Strom (ASU)

2017 NCAA Women's DI National Championship

