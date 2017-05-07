Golf Central Blog

Math works out for Kaufman; geography, not so much

By

Rex Hoggard
May 7, 2017, 6:27 pm

RSS

WILMINGTON, N.C. – Smylie Kaufman was always going to play the Wells Fargo Championship, and why wouldn’t he considering his affinity for Charlotte and Quail Hollow Club?

“People were asking if you're going to play Wells Fargo, I said, ‘Yeah, I'm going to play Wells Fargo, going to play Charlotte,’” he laughed.

The rub was that this year’s Well Fargo Championship was played at Eagle Point Golf Club in Wilmington, N.C., to make room for the PGA Championship that will be played at Quail Hollow later this summer.

Wells Fargo Championship: Articles, photos and videos

“I just figured Wilmington was like a suburb of Charlotte,” Kaufman laughed. “I happened to go on the maps about two weeks ago and noticed that it's on the coast, and thought, ‘Oh, God.’”

Geography aside, Kaufman’s week turned out to be a success, with the 25-year-old closing with a 4-under 68 to tie for fifth place, his first top-10 finish on the PGA Tour this season.

“I heard amazing things about the golf course. I just didn't connect the dots that Wilmington was not even close to Charlotte,” he said. “I'm typically really good at geography and where things are located.”

Article Tags: 

2017 Wells Fargo Championship, Smylie Kaufman

Hoggard, a senior writer, covers the PGA Tour and appears on Golf Central and Morning Drive.

Read Bio |
@RexHoggardGC

Editor's Picks

Presented by Penske
Advertisement
Daly's Champions win a victory for fans, tour
Harman refuses to be overlooked
Daly wins first Champions title at Insperity
What layoff? DJ finishes T-2 at Wells Fargo
S.Y. Kim tops A. Jutanugarn for Ochoa title

Trending

Watch: Daly, friends celebrate first Champions win
Daly leads by 1, seeking first win since 2004
Golfers and athletes at the Kentucky Derby
Pepper suspends Twitter account after on-air flub
Reed not playing by the green-reading book
Wells Fargo is anyone's for the taking
Wilcox gets DQ'd, then doesn't, still MCs
Daly's Champions win a victory for fans, tour
Wie, A. Jutanugarn reach Ochoa semifinals
Daly wins first Champions title at Insperity
Golf Channel App

Golf Channel

Instant access to the latest news, videos and photos from around the world of golf.

App Store
Google Play
Amazon Kindle
Golf Channel Academy

Golf Channel Academy

Golf Channel's video library has over 600 tips, analyze your swing and take a lesson from instructors.

App Store
GolfNow

GolfNow

Easily book tee times on the go.

iTunes App Store
Google Play Store

Sign Up For Golf Daily

Don't miss the latest news, exclusive offers and sweepstakes.