PGA odds: Matsuyama trails, but the betting favorite

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – While he lost his share of the lead at the PGA Championship, Hideki Matsuyama is still the man to beat according to Las Vegas.
Matsuyama started the week with 12/1 odds at the Westgate Las Vegas Superbook, and he is now a 3/2 favorite despite a third-round 73 that dropped him one shot behind Kevin Kisner heading into the final round. Kisner is next at 3/1, followed by Justin Thomas and Louis Oosthuizen who are both two behind.
Chris Stroud, who started the week as a 300/1 longshot, is now just 10/1 as he gets set for a spot in the final pairing alongside Kisner.
Here’s a look at the full odds heading into the last round of major championship golf for 2017:
3/2: Hideki Matsuyama
3/1: Kevin Kisner
9/2: Justin Thomas
13/2: Louis Oosthuizen
10/1: Chris Stroud
40/1: Grayson Murray, Patrick Reed, Rickie Fowler
50/1: Gary Woodland
60/1: Francesco Molinari
80/1: Graham DeLaet
100/1: Jason Day, Chez Reavie
125/1: Scott Brown, Paul Casey