Golf Central Blog

PGA odds: Matsuyama trails, but the betting favorite

By

Will Gray
August 12, 2017, 9:35 pm

RSS

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – While he lost his share of the lead at the PGA Championship, Hideki Matsuyama is still the man to beat according to Las Vegas.

Matsuyama started the week with 12/1 odds at the Westgate Las Vegas Superbook, and he is now a 3/2 favorite despite a third-round 73 that dropped him one shot behind Kevin Kisner heading into the final round. Kisner is next at 3/1, followed by Justin Thomas and Louis Oosthuizen who are both two behind.

Chris Stroud, who started the week as a 300/1 longshot, is now just 10/1 as he gets set for a spot in the final pairing alongside Kisner.

Here’s a look at the full odds heading into the last round of major championship golf for 2017:

3/2: Hideki Matsuyama

3/1: Kevin Kisner

9/2: Justin Thomas

13/2: Louis Oosthuizen

10/1: Chris Stroud

40/1: Grayson Murray, Patrick Reed, Rickie Fowler

50/1: Gary Woodland

60/1: Francesco Molinari

80/1: Graham DeLaet

100/1: Jason Day, Chez Reavie

125/1: Scott Brown, Paul Casey

Article Tags: 

Hideki Matsuyama, Kevin Kisner, Chris Stroud, Justin Thomas, 2017 PGA Championship

Gray, a staff writer, covers events and is the lead host on Golf Channel's podcast.

Read Bio |
@WillGrayGC

Editor's Picks

Presented by Penske
Advertisement
Kisner not afraid of tough test at PGA
Not fully healed, Rory (rib) considering time off
Get ready for another grind in PGA finale
Highlights: Kisner leads, Day collapses in third round
Spieth: PGA is going to be toughest leg of Grand Slam

Trending

Willett hires Foley, loses PGA Tour status
Woods denies tabloid report about relationship
Koepka bloodies marshal with drive, signs glove
Remember when: Kisner suspended for cart racing
Social Snapshots: August 2017
Rory skips ball off cart path, through sand, saves par
Watch: Thomas catches Bubba's bunker shot
Watch: Rory + Trackman on the range is mesmerizing
Spieth asks rules official: 'What can't I do?'
A major championship broke out at the 99th PGA
Golf Channel App

Golf Channel

Instant access to the latest news, videos and photos from around the world of golf.

App Store
Google Play
Amazon Kindle
Golf Channel Academy

Golf Channel Academy

Golf Channel's video library has over 600 tips, analyze your swing and take a lesson from instructors.

App Store
GolfNow

GolfNow

Easily book tee times on the go.

iTunes App Store
Google Play Store

Sign Up For Golf Daily

Don't miss the latest news, exclusive offers and sweepstakes.