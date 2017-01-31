Golf Central Blog

Matsuyama wants to repeat, eyes Masters, Prez Cup

By

Jason Crook
January 31, 2017, 4:53 pm

RSS

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. – Hideki Matsuyama enters this week as one of the favorites at the Waste Management Phoenix Open - he should considering he's the defending champion. But it's something besides his record here, which also includes a T-4 in 2014 and a T-2 in 2015, that has him excited to be back.

"I'm not really sure whether it's the course, but I do know the tremendous galleries that we have here just invigorates me and gets me going," he said through an interpreter on Tuesday at TPC Scottsdale. "I love playing here."

The 24-year-old from Japan started to live up to his potential last year, parlaying the early victory in Phoenix into two Japan Tour wins, a WGC-HSBC Champions win and a Hero World Challenge title before the beginning of 2017.

Waste Management Phoenix Open: Articles, photos and videos

While his momentum has slowed, slightly, in the new year - he finished second to Justin Thomas at the SBS Tournament of Champions in Hawaii, but then finished out of the top 25 at the Sony and Torrey Pines - his expectations remain sky-high. He's already preparing for the Masters.

"Like everyone else, yeah, that's my first major of the year, and that's one of my goals," he said. "The preparation has begun already, to be able to compete there."

After that? He wants to win the Presidents Cup back from a U.S. team that has historically dominated the event.

"It's still a ways off, but hopefully I will qualify for the team," he said. "I'm looking at our teammates, too, what type of team the International team is going to be. We haven't won in a while, so I am looking forward to that and being able to gel with my teammates and put up a good fight against the U.S. team."

If he can keep up the hot play, he may just get his wish, and this Phoenix crowd may not be the only raucous one he can feed off this year.

Article Tags: 

Hideki Matsuyama, 2017 Masters, 2017 Presidents Cup

Jason Crook is an associate editor who writes and edits content for GolfChannel.com.

Read Bio |
@JasonCrookGC

Editor's Picks

Presented by Penske
Tiger Tracker: Dubai Desert Classic
Tiger's best moments at the Dubai Desert Classic
Woods teeing off Wed. night (ET) in Dubai event
The Social: Jack, Chi Chi and Paige play the hits
Spieth, Fowler, Rahm highlight WMPO featured groups

Trending

Rahm's rise no shock to Mickelson brothers
Woods endures LAX protest, flies commercial to Dubai
Parsons: Next PXG set to cost 'a lot more'
Video: Torrey 'streaker' eludes security, jumps in lake
Wind moves Lincicome's ball on 17
Fan to caddie for Garcia after asking for 206 days
Social Snapshots: January 2017
Garcia: 'Difficult' for Tiger to perform like glory days
Watch: Rahm's pours in wild eagle putt at 18
Woods teeing off Wed. night (ET) in Dubai event
Golf Channel App

Golf Channel

Instant access to the latest news, videos and photos from around the world of golf.

App Store
Google Play
Amazon Kindle
Golf Channel Academy

Golf Channel Academy

Golf Channel's video library has over 600 tips, analyze your swing and take a lesson from instructors.

App Store
GolfNow

GolfNow

Easily book tee times on the go.

iTunes App Store
Google Play Store

Sign Up For Golf Daily

Don't miss the latest news, exclusive offers and sweepstakes.