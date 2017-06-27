McCormick achieves a rare double with Ryu, Spieth

OLYMPIA FIELDS, Ill. – Cameron McCormick made some coaching history Sunday, but you wouldn’t know it watching him quietly go about his work with So Yeo Ryu Tuesday on the driving range at the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship.

As coaching stars go, he’s pretty low key.

But these are special times for McCormick. With Ryu winning the Walmart NW Arkansas Championship and Jordan Spieth winning the Travelers Championship on Sunday, McCormick enjoyed a rare weekend sweep. They’re both his students.

“Of all the career goals you set, wanting to help players lift trophies, I never visualized seeing this happen on the men’s and women’s tours on the same day,” McCormick said.

With Ryu’s victory, she ascended to Rolex world No. 1. That moved McCormick into rarefied air. Having helped Spieth reach No. 1, too, He joins David Leadbetter as the only coaches to guide players to world No. 1 in men’s and women’s golf.

What was McCormick doing to celebrate Sunday night?

KPMG Women’s PGA Championship: Articles, photos and videos

“It was business as usual,” McCormick said. “I was busy teaching.”

McCormick didn’t see Spieth hole out from that bunker to win the playoff in Connecticut. He didn’t see Ryu hold off her challengers Sunday in Arkansas. He was back in Dallas working with Noah Goodwin, the No. 1 junior in the country, and Goodwin’s father.

“The TVs in the hitting bay were off,” McCormick said. “We were working, and a member came running over to us, saying, `Did you just see that?’ We’re like, `What are you talking about?’ We’ve been here working.”

The member explained how Spieth holed out from a bunker to win in a playoff. After hearing Spieth won, McCormick checked his phone shortly after to see Ryu also won. Then he put his phone away and coached another 45 minutes.

“I waited until I got home to play catch-up,” McCormick said. “I watched the entire coverage of the PGA Tour event and the LPGA event on replays.”

McCormick beamed over it.

“It’s an amazing thing to be honored by any athlete who invites you to be part of that journey,” McCormick said.

An ongoing journey.