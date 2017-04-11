Golf Central Blog

McGirt 'can't wait to get back' to the Masters

By

Rex Hoggard
April 11, 2017, 2:34 pm

RSS

HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. – William McGirt walked away from his first start at the Masters with a single thought.

“I can’t wait to get back,” he smiled on Tuesday at the RBC Heritage. “It is honestly my favorite place on Earth, and I’m ready to bust my butt to get back there whatever it takes.”

Players who finish inside the top 12 at the Masters are invited back for the next year’s tournament, but McGirt faded on the weekend to tie for 22nd. Still, he said the week was filled with highlights and maybe a little bit of history.

RBC Heritage: Articles, photos and videos

“I’d love to know if there is stat where two players in the same group holed out on the same hole twice in a tournament?” he said.

Paired with Rod Pampling for the first two rounds, the Australian holed out on No. 4 on Friday and McGirt chipped in from a greenside bunker on the same hole; and on Sunday Jon Rahm pitched a shot in for eagle at the 13th hole and McGirt chipped in from the drop area for birdie.

“My whole thing when the tournament got started was I wanted a piece of crystal [given to competitors for eagles, double eagles and hole in ones],” McGirt said. “But it was such a fun week and something I will remember forever.”

Article Tags: 

Will McGirt, 2017 Masters, 2017 RBC Heritage

Hoggard, a senior writer, covers the PGA Tour and appears on Golf Central and Morning Drive.

Read Bio |
@RexHoggardGC

Editor's Picks

Presented by Penske
Advertisement
RBC Heritage
Cut Line: Follow along, if you can
Spieth teams with Palmer, strengthens Zurich field
Record-equaling round lifts Kerr into second in Lotte
#SB2K17: Spring break crew back on vacation

Trending

Looking back on 2016: Biggest moments of year
Woods officially commits to 2017 Genesis Open
The Golf Fix: Hit through, not down on the ball
Mickelson on win: 'We need to build on this'
For his sake and theirs, peers want the Tiger of old
Masters amateurs: Which players can make cut?
Spieth melts down with quadruple bogey-7 on No. 12
After record-tying start, Hadley settles for 63
Golf Channel App

Golf Channel

Instant access to the latest news, videos and photos from around the world of golf.

App Store
Google Play
Amazon Kindle
Golf Channel Academy

Golf Channel Academy

Golf Channel's video library has over 600 tips, analyze your swing and take a lesson from instructors.

App Store
GolfNow

GolfNow

Easily book tee times on the go.

iTunes App Store
Google Play Store

Sign Up For Golf Daily

Don't miss the latest news, exclusive offers and sweepstakes.