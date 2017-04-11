McGirt 'can't wait to get back' to the Masters

HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. – William McGirt walked away from his first start at the Masters with a single thought.

“I can’t wait to get back,” he smiled on Tuesday at the RBC Heritage. “It is honestly my favorite place on Earth, and I’m ready to bust my butt to get back there whatever it takes.”

Players who finish inside the top 12 at the Masters are invited back for the next year’s tournament, but McGirt faded on the weekend to tie for 22nd. Still, he said the week was filled with highlights and maybe a little bit of history.

RBC Heritage: Articles, photos and videos

“I’d love to know if there is stat where two players in the same group holed out on the same hole twice in a tournament?” he said.

Paired with Rod Pampling for the first two rounds, the Australian holed out on No. 4 on Friday and McGirt chipped in from a greenside bunker on the same hole; and on Sunday Jon Rahm pitched a shot in for eagle at the 13th hole and McGirt chipped in from the drop area for birdie.

“My whole thing when the tournament got started was I wanted a piece of crystal [given to competitors for eagles, double eagles and hole in ones],” McGirt said. “But it was such a fun week and something I will remember forever.”