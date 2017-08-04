Golf Central Blog

McIlroy grouped with Fowler, Rahm at PGA Champ.

By

Will Gray
August 4, 2017, 2:40 pm

Rory McIlroy and Rickie Fowler will have a chance to rekindle their Quail Hollow rivalry next week at the PGA Championship.

McIlroy and Fowler were in a playoff that also included D.A. Points at the 2012 Wells Fargo Championship, where Fowler stiffed a wedge on the first extra hole to earn his maiden PGA Tour win. Of course, McIlroy exacted a bit of revenge two years later when he edged Fowler at Valhalla for his fourth career major title.

The two will play together for the first two rounds next week in North Carolina, joined by Jon Rahm who will be making his PGA Championship debut. The trio will begin at 1:35 p.m. ET.

The tradition of grouping the year's three major champions together at the PGA continues, as Masters champ Sergio Garcia will play with U.S. Open winner Brooks Koepka and Open champ Jordan Spieth at 8:25 a.m. Thursday.

Defending champ Jimmy Walker will be joined by a pair of past champions in 2005 winner Phil Mickelson and Jason Dufner, who lifted the Wanamer Trophy at Oak Hill in 2013. They will precede the McIlroy-Fowler-Rahm trio on Thursday, starting at 1:25 p.m.

The PGA of America released an additional marquee grouping in Dustin Johnson, Henrik Stenson and Jason Day. Day won the PGA two years ago at Whistling Straits for his lone major title, while Johnson and Stenson swept the middle two majors last summer. They will tee off at 8:35 a.m. Thursday.

Article Tags: 

Rory McIlroy, Jon Rahm, Rickie Fowler, PGA Championship

Gray, a staff writer, covers events and is the lead host on Golf Channel's podcast.

Read Bio |
@WillGrayGC

