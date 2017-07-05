McIlroy hands Twitter to wife after Elkington spat

The next time you read a tweet or reply from Rory McIlroy's account on Twitter, it's fair to assume that it came from his wife.

McIlroy has had a presence on the social media platform for years, and last month he destroyed former major winner Steve Elkington in an exchange after the Aussie posited that McIlroy "is so bored playiing (sic) golf" and has become a "money guy."

The Ulsterman received plenty of attention for that back-and-forth, but he told reporters Wednesday at the DDF Irish Open that it caused him to reconsider his plans and ultimately hand his account over to his wife, Erica, whom he married this spring.

"I must have wrote that tweet and deleted it about five times before I actually sent it," McIlroy said. "I sort of regretted sending it at the end. I actually gave my wife Erica my phone and said, 'Change my Twitter password and don't tell me what it is.'"

McIlroy is serving as both the tournament host and defending champ this week at Portstewart Golf Club in Northern Ireland, and he explained that when it comes to social media, he's "off it for a while," noting that it's "stuff that shouldn't get to you and sometimes it does."

McIlroy said that his issue with Elkington's original remark last month was not what was said, but rather who said it.

"Anyone that's been in that environment should realize how hard golf is at times," McIlroy said. "If it was written by a media member or something I could let it slide, because I can sort of say to myself, 'They don't really know how it is and they don't know what you have to deal with.' But a former player that has won a major and been successful? That's sort of why it got to me and that's why I sort of retaliated a bit."