Golf Central Blog

McIlroy injures back; hopes to play Saturday

By

Ryan Lavner
January 13, 2017, 11:35 am

RSS

Rory McIlroy said Friday that he nearly withdrew before the second round of the BMW South African Open because of a back injury. 

The world No. 2 needed treatment after his 4-under 68 and hoped to play Saturday.

“I tweaked my back somehow and the first few shots today weren’t very comfortable and it still isn’t really comfortable,” he told reporters. “I can’t really take a deep breath because I’ve done something to my upper back.” 

McIlroy was 2 over for his first four holes Friday before heating up in the middle of his round. He played Nos. 8-15 in 8 under par to pull within one shot of the lead, but then he bogeyed his last two holes.

“I don’t want to withdraw; it would let a lot of people down so that’s why I kept going today,” he said. “I’m going to get some physio now and hopefully I’ll feel better tomorrow.” 

Article Tags: 

Rory McIlroy, European Tour, BMW South African Open

Lavner is a senior writer, covers the PGA Tour and is the website's college golf expert.

Read Bio |
@RyanLavnerGC

Editor's Picks

Presented by Penske
Sony Open in Hawaii
Buddy trip: Thomas' pals help celebrate 59
Thomas becomes youngest player to shoot 59
Thomas eagles last to shoot 59: 'It means a lot'
McIlroy injures back; hopes to play Saturday

Trending

Pro loses 32 balls at wind-swept Web.com event
Spieth open to expanding guest list for #SB2K17
McIlroy likely won't play 2020 Olympics
Thomas crushed by 'Bama loss despite TOC win
Social Snapshots: January 2017
Thomas becomes youngest player to shoot 59
New equipment, endorsement deals at Sony
McIlroy on Woods: 'I could not live like that'
Buddy trip: Thomas' pals help celebrate 59
New clubs, no problem: Rory shoots 67 in South Africa
Golf Channel App

Golf Channel

Instant access to the latest news, videos and photos from around the world of golf.

App Store
Google Play
Amazon Kindle
Golf Channel Academy

Golf Channel Academy

Golf Channel's video library has over 600 tips, analyze your swing and take a lesson from instructors.

App Store
GolfNow

GolfNow

Easily book tee times on the go.

iTunes App Store
Google Play Store

Sign Up For Golf Daily

Don't miss the latest news, exclusive offers and sweepstakes.