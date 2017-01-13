McIlroy injures back; hopes to play Saturday

Rory McIlroy said Friday that he nearly withdrew before the second round of the BMW South African Open because of a back injury.

The world No. 2 needed treatment after his 4-under 68 and hoped to play Saturday.

“I tweaked my back somehow and the first few shots today weren’t very comfortable and it still isn’t really comfortable,” he told reporters. “I can’t really take a deep breath because I’ve done something to my upper back.”

McIlroy was 2 over for his first four holes Friday before heating up in the middle of his round. He played Nos. 8-15 in 8 under par to pull within one shot of the lead, but then he bogeyed his last two holes.

“I don’t want to withdraw; it would let a lot of people down so that’s why I kept going today,” he said. “I’m going to get some physio now and hopefully I’ll feel better tomorrow.”