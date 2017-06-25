Third new putter nets McIlroy season-best 64

CROMWELL, Conn. – With his third different putter in as many days, Rory McIlroy posted his best PGA Tour round of the season on Sunday at the Travelers Championship.

Following three difficult days on the greens at TPC River Highlands, McIlroy – who switched to a more traditional blade putter for the final round – finished on the plus side in strokes-gained putting on his way to a 64 that moved him to 6 under for the week.

“I couldn't have done any worse than what I've done in the first three days. So I just wanted to mix it up and go back to something that looked a little more familiar,” McIlroy said. “That style of head or that head shape I've had the most success with. So I went back to that today to see if I could conjure up any good feelings and it felt pretty good.”

Although it was progress on the greens for the Northern Irishman, considering how well he hit the ball on Sunday there is still room for improvement. McIlroy hit 17 of 18 greens in regulation, his only miss coming at the 18th hole, and ranked first in the field in strokes gained off the tee.

“I gave myself a lot of looks today,” he said. “If I can strike the ball like this and putt average, this is sort of what I can do.”

McIlroy is scheduled to take next week off before beginning a busy run, with starts at the Irish Open, where he is the host and defending champion, and Scottish Open before heading to Royal Birkdale for the Open Championship.