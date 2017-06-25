Golf Central Blog

Third new putter nets McIlroy season-best 64

By

Rex Hoggard
June 25, 2017, 2:18 pm

RSS

CROMWELL, Conn. – With his third different putter in as many days, Rory McIlroy posted his best PGA Tour round of the season on Sunday at the Travelers Championship.

Following three difficult days on the greens at TPC River Highlands, McIlroy – who switched to a more traditional blade putter for the final round – finished on the plus side in strokes-gained putting on his way to a 64 that moved him to 6 under for the week.

“I couldn't have done any worse than what I've done in the first three days. So I just wanted to mix it up and go back to something that looked a little more familiar,” McIlroy said. “That style of head or that head shape I've had the most success with. So I went back to that today to see if I could conjure up any good feelings and it felt pretty good.”

Travelers Championship: Articles, photos and videos

Although it was progress on the greens for the Northern Irishman, considering how well he hit the ball on Sunday there is still room for improvement. McIlroy hit 17 of 18 greens in regulation, his only miss coming at the 18th hole, and ranked first in the field in strokes gained off the tee.

“I gave myself a lot of looks today,” he said. “If I can strike the ball like this and putt average, this is sort of what I can do.”

McIlroy is scheduled to take next week off before beginning a busy run, with starts at the Irish Open, where he is the host and defending champion, and Scottish Open before heading to Royal Birkdale for the Open Championship.

Article Tags: 

Rory McIlroy, 2017 Travelers Championship

Hoggard, a senior writer, covers the PGA Tour and appears on Golf Central and Morning Drive.

Read Bio |
@RexHoggardGC

Editor's Picks

Presented by Penske
Advertisement
Travelers Championship
Third new putter nets McIlroy season-best 64
Closing birdie gives Spieth Travelers lead
Romero storms past Garcia and Co. to win BMW International
Ryu (61) injects herself into race for No. 1

Trending

Some PGA pros unhappy with Uresti's win
Spieth witnesses 2nd medical emergency in a month
Olesen misinformed, later penalized, not pleased
Cut Line: Dissolution and solution
Trump appears to drive cart on Bedminster green
Despite personal issues, Tiger texted Day at U.S. Open
Jacobsen reveals 'instant fix' to improve chipping
Day records wrong score, misses cut by two strokes
Social Snapshots: DJ & Paulina
Watch: Olesen not happy with ruling at BMW
Golf Channel App

Golf Channel

Instant access to the latest news, videos and photos from around the world of golf.

App Store
Google Play
Amazon Kindle
Golf Channel Academy

Golf Channel Academy

Golf Channel's video library has over 600 tips, analyze your swing and take a lesson from instructors.

App Store
GolfNow

GolfNow

Easily book tee times on the go.

iTunes App Store
Google Play Store

Sign Up For Golf Daily

Don't miss the latest news, exclusive offers and sweepstakes.