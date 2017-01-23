McIlroy (ribs) out for Dubai Desert Classic

Rory McIlroy will miss his second expected start as he continues to recover from a stress fracture in one of his ribs.

McIlroy skipped last week's Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship because of his injury and will now be absent from next week's Omega Dubai Desert Classic per a tweet from the European Tour:

Rory McIlroy has confirmed he will not play next week's @OmegaDDC as he continues to recover from a rib injury. — The European Tour (@EuropeanTour) January 23, 2017

The world No. 2 said that he "tweaked" his back prior to the start of the South African Open two weeks ago and considered withdrawing from the event. Instead, he played for four days and nearly won the event, losing to Graeme Storm in a playoff.

In a statement announcing his withdraw from Abu Dhabi, McIlroy described missing an event because of injury as "quite annoying" but added that, “In situations like this you simply have to listen to the experts, and the team I have consulted have all advised me to rest until my rib has fully recovered.”

This second withdrawal is possibly even more annoying for McIlroy who is a two-time winner of the Dubai Dessert Classic, making it his first European Tour victory in 2009 and taking the title again in 2015.

McIlroy is next expected to tee it up at next month's Genesis Open from Feb. 16-19.