Golf Central Blog

McIlroy (ribs) out for Dubai Desert Classic

By

Nick Menta
January 23, 2017, 1:32 pm

RSS

Rory McIlroy will miss his second expected start as he continues to recover from a stress fracture in one of his ribs.

McIlroy skipped last week's Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship because of his injury and will now be absent from next week's Omega Dubai Desert Classic per a tweet from the European Tour:

The world No. 2 said that he "tweaked" his back prior to the start of the South African Open two weeks ago and considered withdrawing from the event. Instead, he played for four days and nearly won the event, losing to Graeme Storm in a playoff.

In a statement announcing his withdraw from Abu Dhabi, McIlroy described missing an event because of injury as "quite annoying" but added that, “In situations like this you simply have to listen to the experts, and the team I have consulted have all advised me to rest until my rib has fully recovered.”

This second withdrawal is possibly even more annoying for McIlroy who is a two-time winner of the Dubai Dessert Classic, making it his first European Tour victory in 2009 and taking the title again in 2015.

McIlroy is next expected to tee it up at next month's Genesis Open from Feb. 16-19.

Article Tags: 

Rory McIlroy, 2017 Omega Dubai Desert Classic

Nick Menta is an associate editor who writes and edits content for GolfChannel.com.

Read Bio |
@NickMentaGC

Editor's Picks

Presented by Penske
Woods: 'I've sat out long enough'
Monday Scramble: A little old, a little new
Place your bets: Woods 30/1 to win Farmers
McIlroy (ribs) out for Dubai Desert Classic
Randall's Rant: Thank goodness, it's Torrey time

Trending

Eason makes Web.com Tour-record decuple-bogey 15
Wozniacki responds to Rory's comments: 'Move on'
After Further Review: Why did Woods choose Torrey?
Watch: Am wins car with surprise ace at CareerBuilder
Swafford wins CareerBuilder for first Tour title
Top Photos of the Week: Jan. 22, 2017
Obama's final tally: 333 rounds of golf as POTUS
Mickelson debuts new 'Jumping Phil' logo
Augusta National buys neighboring Pep Boys for $6.9M
Hadwin cards PGA Tour's second 59 in as many weeks
Golf Channel App

Golf Channel

Instant access to the latest news, videos and photos from around the world of golf.

App Store
Google Play
Amazon Kindle
Golf Channel Academy

Golf Channel Academy

Golf Channel's video library has over 600 tips, analyze your swing and take a lesson from instructors.

App Store
GolfNow

GolfNow

Easily book tee times on the go.

iTunes App Store
Google Play Store

Sign Up For Golf Daily

Don't miss the latest news, exclusive offers and sweepstakes.