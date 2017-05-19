Golf Central Blog

McIlroy WDs from BMW PGA with rib injury

Golf Channel Digital
May 19, 2017, 2:05 pm

Rory McIlroy is heading back to the sidelines with the same rib injury that held him out of competition for seven weeks earlier this year.

McIlroy's injury flared up at The Players, but despite finishing in a tie for 35th at TPC Sawgrass, he has withdrawn from next week's BMW PGA Championship at Wentworth, where he won in 2014.

"Having had a reaction to my earlier rib injury, I have been advised to take a conservative approach to my recovery which unfortunately means I have to withdraw from the BMW PGA Championship next week," McIlroy said in a statement. "It’s a disappointing decision to have to make, but I have to ensure I make a full recovery. I will now continue the process of preparing my game for the U.S. Open and the rest of the season."

While an MRI scan confirmed no new injury, the world No. 2 has decided rest is the best option with next month's U.S. Open at Erin Hills just around the corner.

Rory McIlroy

Contributions from writers and editors on the Golf Channel Digital team.

