Golf Central Blog

McIlroy: Woods' swing 'closer than people think'

By

Will Gray
February 1, 2017, 10:06 am

RSS

While Tiger Woods failed to muster any momentum at the Farmers Insurance Open, it's a little early to give up on the latest comeback attempt from the 14-time major champ. Just ask Rory McIlroy.

McIlroy explained on a podcast with No Laying Up that he woke up in the middle of the night last week in Dubai to watch part of Woods' first official PGA Tour start since 2015, where he missed the cuts after rounds of 76-72. It wasn't an ideal start for Woods, but it was just the first in a stretch of four events in five weeks.

McIlroy liked what he saw from Woods' swing, and he believes that this week's Omega Dubai Desert Classic will be a "much better gauge" of where his game truly stands.

"If you look at his backswing, where he's taking the club away, where he's putting the club at the top of the swing, it's really good. It's so on plane," McIlroy said. "He's close. He's closer than people think, I can assure you that."

McIlroy said that he would love for Woods to "just give it one last run" in the majors, both from a fan enjoyment perspective and because he would still like to go toe-to-toe with Woods when the stakes are at their highest. But he added that even if Woods' major total never approaches Jack Nicklaus' coveted record of 18 titles, it's unfair to look at Woods' career as anything short of extraordinary.

"He's won 14 majors, he's won (79) times on the PGA Tour, he's won over 100 times worldwide. That is not a failure," McIlroy said. "Unfortunately, people are going to see his career as a failure because he didn't achieve what he set out to achieve, and that's ludicrous. Absolutely ludicrous.

"He played the best golf of anyone in the world, ever, for like a 10-year stretch. It was golf that no one had seen before. It brought so many people to the sport, and it ignited a generation of golfers that you see now coming through," McIlroy said. "He transcended the game of golf, and he is nothing but a success and a credit to the game of golf."

Article Tags: 

Rory McIlroy, Tiger Woods

Gray, a staff writer, covers events and is the lead host on Golf Channel's podcast.

Read Bio |
@WillGrayGC

Editor's Picks

Presented by Penske
Once a major rival, Federer an inspiration for Tiger
Tiger: 'Goal is to win' not just make Dubai cut
Spieth, Fowler, Rahm highlight WMPO featured groups
Woods on swing: About pain level, not looks
Return to principles: Tiger Woods' swing changes

Trending

Woods endures LAX protest, flies commercial to Dubai
Rahm's rise no shock to Mickelson brothers
Parsons: Next PXG set to cost 'a lot more'
Wind moves Lincicome's ball on 17
Social Snapshots: January 2017
Breed's Quick Fix: Coat hanger drill for distance
Garcia: 'Difficult' for Tiger to perform like glory days
Woods teeing off Wed. night (ET) in Dubai event
Video: Torrey 'streaker' eludes security, jumps in lake
Fan to caddie for Garcia after asking for 206 days
Golf Channel App

Golf Channel

Instant access to the latest news, videos and photos from around the world of golf.

App Store
Google Play
Amazon Kindle
Golf Channel Academy

Golf Channel Academy

Golf Channel's video library has over 600 tips, analyze your swing and take a lesson from instructors.

App Store
GolfNow

GolfNow

Easily book tee times on the go.

iTunes App Store
Google Play Store

Sign Up For Golf Daily

Don't miss the latest news, exclusive offers and sweepstakes.