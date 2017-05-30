Men's final matchups: Oklahoma vs. Oregon

The University of Oklahoma will take on the University of Oregon on Wednesday for the NCAA Men's DI Golf Championship.

Oklahoma, seeded No. 2 after stroke play, is looking to win its first men's title since 1989, while Oregon, seeded fifth, is trying to successfully defend the title it won last year on its home course.

Here's a look at the matches for the final, taking place at Rich Harvest Farms in Sugar Grove, Ill. Golf Channel coverage begins at 4 p.m. ET.

Match 1 (3:10PM ET): Blaine Hale (Oklahoma) vs. Norman Xiong (Oregon)

Match 2 (3:20PM): Max McGreevy (Oklahoma) vs. Edwin Yi (Oregon)

Match 3 (3:30PM): Rylee Reinertson (Oklahoma) vs. Wydham Clark (Oregon)

Match 4 (3:40PM): Grant Hirschman (Oklahoma) vs. Ryan Gronlund (Oregon)

Match 5 (3:50PM): Brad Dalke (Oklahoma) vs. Sulman Raza (Oregon)