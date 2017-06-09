Golf Central Blog

Mickelson (67) upbeat despite disappointing finish

By

Golf Channel Digital
June 9, 2017, 5:35 pm

RSS

Phil Mickelson briefly tied for the lead Friday at the FedEx St. Jude Classic, but a disappointing finish left him with a 3-under 67.

Starting on No. 10, Mickelson made three birdies and no bogeys on his opening nine. He reached 7 under par and tied for the lead with birdies at Nos. 1, 3 and 5.

But Mickelson closed with two bogeys, a birdie and a double bogey at No. 9 to finish at 4 under par, five behind co-leaders Chez Reavie, Charl Schwartzel and Sebastian Munoz.

"It's a disappointing way to finish the round," Mickelson said. "I made a poor swing [at No. 9] and made double. I hit a lot of really good shots today and had a chance to shoot something really low. Unfortunately, didn't get the score out of it."

Lefty's driving improved in Round 2, allowing him to be more aggressive on his second shots. In his opening 1-under 69, Mickelson only hit five fairways, but on Friday he found 11 of 14 fairways.

It's a formula he hopes to repeat this weekend in his last start before (likely) missing next week's U.S. Open to attend his daughter's high school graduation.

"It was encouraging ... some of the shots I hit," he said. "If I do the same thing this weekend, I think I'll shoot a lot lower score than I shot today."

Article Tags: 

Phil Mickelson, 2017 FedEx St. Jude Classic

Contributions from writers and editors on the Golf Channel Digital team.

Editor's Picks

Presented by Penske
New report: Woods told officers he was taking Xanax
Cut Line: Erin on the side of caution
Mickelson (67) upbeat despite disappointing finish
Azinger: Players see pain meds 'problem' for Woods
7,800-yard Erin Hills puts premium on preparation

Trending

USGA to let alternates play U.S. Open practice rounds
Best of: Instagram sensation Paige Spiranac
Azinger: Players see pain meds 'problem' for Woods
Social Snapshots: June 2017
U.S. Open: Round 1, Round 2 tee times
Future major championship venues
Mickelson: Skipping Open 'wasn't a hard decision'
New report: Woods told officers he was taking Xanax
Kisner rewards caddie (and his huge calves) with truck
Horschel uses wood after accidentally breaking putter
Golf Channel App

Golf Channel

Instant access to the latest news, videos and photos from around the world of golf.

App Store
Google Play
Amazon Kindle
Golf Channel Academy

Golf Channel Academy

Golf Channel's video library has over 600 tips, analyze your swing and take a lesson from instructors.

App Store
GolfNow

GolfNow

Easily book tee times on the go.

iTunes App Store
Google Play Store

Sign Up For Golf Daily

Don't miss the latest news, exclusive offers and sweepstakes.