Golf Central Blog

Mickelson (79) shoots worst round of PGA career

By

Nick Menta
August 10, 2017, 7:35 pm

RSS

CHARLOTTE, N.C. - Making his 100th major start and playing his 95th round at a PGA Championship, Phil Mickelson on Thursday signed for his worst career score at the year's final major.

The 2005 PGA champ and five-time major winner made eight bogeys and zero birdies en route to an 8-over 79.

It marked only the second time Mickelson has failed to make a birdie in a round at the PGA, with other occasion being 1998's third round at Sahalee.

PGA Championship: Scores | Live blog: Day 1 | Full coverage

This is now the second time in his last three major rounds that Lefty has failed to circle a hole on his card, as he went birdie-free in the first round of last month's Open at Royal Birkdale, where he missed the cut.

Should he also fail to advance to the weekend here at Quail Hollow, it will be only his second missed cut in 25 starts at the PGA and his first MC since 1995 at Riviera.

Mickelson is a combined 20 over par in his last seven PGA Tour rounds, breaking 70 just once last Sunday at Firestone.

Article Tags: 

Phil Mickelson, 2017 PGA Championship

Nick Menta is an associate editor who writes and edits content for GolfChannel.com.

Read Bio |
@NickMentaGC

Editor's Picks

Presented by Penske
Spieth, McIlroy struggle, but stay in PGA contention
Kisner, Olesen share lead at PGA Championship
Quail Hollow: Firm, fast greens exasperate players
Highlights: McIlroy (72) off to slow start
Mickelson (79) shoots worst round of PGA career

Trending

Unforgettable: The Traden Karch story
Attorney: Woods won't attend impaired driving hearing
Controversial LET CEO Khodabakhsh out
Woods denies tabloid report about relationship
Birnbaum: Avoid the short iron pull
Uresti tries to tune out PGA Pro controversy
Rory, Phil, Tiger applaud schedule change
Most embrace shorts OK for practice rounds
McIlroy 'inundated' with requests for caddie job
Day not done with 2017, makes ‘Uranus’ joke
Golf Channel App

Golf Channel

Instant access to the latest news, videos and photos from around the world of golf.

App Store
Google Play
Amazon Kindle
Golf Channel Academy

Golf Channel Academy

Golf Channel's video library has over 600 tips, analyze your swing and take a lesson from instructors.

App Store
GolfNow

GolfNow

Easily book tee times on the go.

iTunes App Store
Google Play Store

Sign Up For Golf Daily

Don't miss the latest news, exclusive offers and sweepstakes.