Phil Mickelson will bring his stellar short game to the KPMG Women's PGA at Olympia Fields next week and take on Stacy Lewis, Lydia Ko and Brooke Henderson in a skills challenge.

After a chipping contest, the four players will hit flop shots over an 8-foot wall and finish by trying to break glass panes suspended 20 feet in the air. They will then host a Q&A with junior golfers and the media.

The event will be hosted by ESPN's Mike Greenberg.