Golf Central Blog

Mickelson debuts new 'Jumping Phil' logo

By

Golf Channel Digital
January 20, 2017, 6:20 pm

RSS

In his first start of 2017, Phil Mickelson debuted a new look ... but you had to look really close to notice it.

A new logo was stitched on Mickelson's shirt, and the silhouetted figure resembled Michael Jordan's "Jumpman" logo. But it wasn't Jordan, it was Lefty himself. Mickelson famously jumped up in the air after making birdie at 18 to win his first major at the 2004 Masters, and his new logo is now on his clothing.

But Mickelson was short on specifics after his opening-round 68.

"We've been working on something that we'll be involved with later in the year that I'm not really ready to talk about, but it's just been a fun offseason," Mickelson said. "Although I've had surgeries I've been able to spend time with my family and kind of plan for some things in the future, and it's been really an exciting time."

Article Tags: 

Phil Mickelson, 2017 CareerBuilder Challenge

Contributions from writers and editors on the Golf Channel Digital team.

Editor's Picks

Presented by Penske
Cut Line: It's a party on the European Tour
Els, Garcia, Scott reflect on Tiger's imminent return
'Rusty' Mickelson shoots 66 at CareerBuilder
Swafford leads CareerBuilder; Mickelson 4 back
Best of: Donald Trump on the golf course

Trending

Wozniacki responds to Rory's comments: 'Move on'
The Social: Rory goes the truth route
Mickelson: 'Disappointing' Chargers going to L.A.
Augusta National buys neighboring Pep Boys for $6.9M
Fowler on injury: Players can't live 'in a bubble'
Stricker already getting calls from Tiger
Thomas celebrates two wins with custom Range Rover
Westwood's girlfriend fills in for longtime caddie
Aphibarnrat: Plays golf to buy shoes, watches
Social Snapshots: January 2017
Golf Channel App

Golf Channel

Instant access to the latest news, videos and photos from around the world of golf.

App Store
Google Play
Amazon Kindle
Golf Channel Academy

Golf Channel Academy

Golf Channel's video library has over 600 tips, analyze your swing and take a lesson from instructors.

App Store
GolfNow

GolfNow

Easily book tee times on the go.

iTunes App Store
Google Play Store

Sign Up For Golf Daily

Don't miss the latest news, exclusive offers and sweepstakes.