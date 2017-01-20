Mickelson debuts new 'Jumping Phil' logo

In his first start of 2017, Phil Mickelson debuted a new look ... but you had to look really close to notice it.

A new logo was stitched on Mickelson's shirt, and the silhouetted figure resembled Michael Jordan's "Jumpman" logo. But it wasn't Jordan, it was Lefty himself. Mickelson famously jumped up in the air after making birdie at 18 to win his first major at the 2004 Masters, and his new logo is now on his clothing.

But Mickelson was short on specifics after his opening-round 68.

"We've been working on something that we'll be involved with later in the year that I'm not really ready to talk about, but it's just been a fun offseason," Mickelson said. "Although I've had surgeries I've been able to spend time with my family and kind of plan for some things in the future, and it's been really an exciting time."