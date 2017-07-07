Golf Central Blog

Mickelson makes first cut at Greenbrier: 'Baby steps'

By

Golf Channel Digital
July 7, 2017, 7:00 pm

Phil Mickelson got off to a decent start Thursday at The Greenbrier Classic with a 3-under 67. But after walking off the course Friday with a 2-over 72, Mickelson didn't have too many positives to take away from his round ... except one.

"It looks like the first time I am going to make the cut here, so baby steps," Mickelson joked.

Indeed, at 1 under par, Mickelson made the cut on the number. He failed to do so in three previous starts at the Greenbrier in 2011, 2012 and 2013.

Mickelson will have another early tee time on Saturday, and he will try again to fix his putting. Mickelson improved his ball striking on Friday, hitting one more fairway (10/14) and two more greens in regulation (12/18) than he did on Thursday. But he needed 31 putts on Friday compared to 26 in Round 1.

"I hit it really well, but this has been probably the two worst putting days that I've had this year," he said. "It's led to some poor scoring relative to how I've been playing."

Phil Mickelson, 2017 Greenbrier Classic

Contributions from writers and editors on the Golf Channel Digital team.

