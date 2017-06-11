Golf Central Blog

Mickelson 'shook' by final-round leaderboard glance

By

Will Gray
June 11, 2017, 5:10 pm

RSS

Phil Mickelson was cruising right along through 10 holes of the final round of the FedEx St. Jude Classic, 4 under on the day and in position to rally for his first win since The Open in 2013. Then he glanced at a leaderboard and it all fell apart.

Mickelson quickly made up a four-shot deficit but admitted after the round that the realization he had grabbed a share of the lead early on the back nine caught him by surprise.

"I look up on the leaderboard, because it was right behind the hole on 11, and I saw that I was tied for the lead, and it kind of shook me, to be honest," Mickelson said. "It threw me because I didn’t expect to be there, I thought I was still chasing. It was as if I’ve never won before, as if I was a rookie. I was not as mentally focused as I needed to be, and something as simple as that threw me."

What followed was a disastrous triple bogey on No. 12, one in which Mickelson hit his tee shot out of bounds and another shot into the water. It proved to be his lone blemish on the inward half, but it was enough to knock Mickelson back into ninth place, three shots behind Daniel Berger.

It's another strong finish for Mickelson at TPC Southwind, but it's a result that was marred by costly errors as he closed both the second and third rounds with double bogeys. Barring a significant weather delay Thursday, Mickelson is expected to withdraw from the U.S. Open and likely won't tee it up again until The Greenbrier Classic next month.

"I'm playing really well. But because it's been a while, I'm not as sharp as I need to be," Mickelson said. "That's the challenge that I'm at right now, because the physical game is as good as it's been when I've won a bunch of tournaments, but I'm mentally not as sharp and made some mistakes."

Article Tags: 

Phil Mickelson, FedEx St. Jude Classic

Gray, a staff writer, covers events and is the lead host on Golf Channel's podcast.

Read Bio |
@WillGrayGC

Editor's Picks

Presented by Penske
Advertisement
Classic Mickelson will be missed at U.S. Open
Phil on U.S. Open: 'I need a four-hour delay'
Playoff win lifts Jutanugarn to No. 1
Na gets rough: Blasts U.S. Open fescue
Berger repeats as FedEx St. Jude champ

Trending

Phil on U.S. Open: 'I need a four-hour delay'
Azinger: Players see pain meds 'problem' for Woods
New report: Woods told officers he was taking Xanax
De La Hoya: Here's how Trump cheats at golf; Trump responds
Kisner rewards caddie (and his huge calves) with truck
Chamblee examines Erin Hills, hole by hole
USGA to let alternates play U.S. Open practice rounds
Cut Line: Erin on the side of caution
Mickelson 'shook' by final-round leaderboard glance
Social Snapshots: June 2017
Golf Channel App

Golf Channel

Instant access to the latest news, videos and photos from around the world of golf.

App Store
Google Play
Amazon Kindle
Golf Channel Academy

Golf Channel Academy

Golf Channel's video library has over 600 tips, analyze your swing and take a lesson from instructors.

App Store
GolfNow

GolfNow

Easily book tee times on the go.

iTunes App Store
Google Play Store

Sign Up For Golf Daily

Don't miss the latest news, exclusive offers and sweepstakes.