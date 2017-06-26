Golf Central Blog

Mickelson watched 'just about every shot' of U.S. Open

By

Ryan Lavner
June 26, 2017, 8:39 am

RSS

For the first time since 1993, Phil Mickelson spent U.S. Open week at home.

The experience wasn’t as painful as you might expect.

“I watched just about every shot,” he said Monday on "Morning Drive". “I actually really enjoyed watching. I was so impressed with some of the play, and the way Brooks (Koepka) played that final nine holes of golf was inspirational. It was incredible golf to watch. I thought it was a fun tournament to watch.”

Mickelson had a good reason for staying on the West Coast, of course: His daughter, Amanda, delivered the commencement speech at her high school graduation. The 47-year-old never made a scouting trip to Erin Hills, but his former caddie, Jim “Bones” Mackay, was on-site earlier in the week.

“I did not know the course, I had never seen it,” Mickelson said. “So I didn’t know what to expect. I didn’t know how the balls were going to react on the greens, and so it was interesting to me to see the whole course.

“I really enjoyed the tournament, but more than that I enjoyed the commencement ceremony and especially Amanda’s speech.”

Amanda, who was also the school president, will attend Brown in the fall.

“She’s a very dynamic, cool person that I love and respect a lot,” Mickelson said. “It was fun for me to be there for her speech. It went over really well, and it was just fun for me to be there in one of our family’s big moments.” 

Article Tags: 

Phil Mickelson, U.S. Open, Brooks Koepka, Erin Hills

Lavner is a senior writer, covers the PGA Tour and is the website's college golf expert.

Read Bio |
@RyanLavnerGC

Editor's Picks

Presented by Penske
Advertisement
Spieth looks Tiger-esque in latest dramatic win
Spieth holes bunker shot to win playoff
Phil on Bones split: 'We could tell that it was time'
Thomas calls Spieth's shot on Twitter, others in awe
Best of: Jordan Spieth and Annie Verret

Trending

Watch: Spieth drains bunker shot for win, goes crazy
Spieth witnesses 2nd medical emergency in a month
Olesen misinformed, later penalized, not pleased
Spieth holes bunker shot to win playoff
Cut Line: Dissolution and solution
Third new putter nets McIlroy season-best 64
Spieth looks Tiger-esque in latest dramatic win
Spieth expects 'crap' from Berger over 'lucky' win
Casey makes temporary caddie switch at Travelers
Rory switches putters, without immediate results
Golf Channel App

Golf Channel

Instant access to the latest news, videos and photos from around the world of golf.

App Store
Google Play
Amazon Kindle
Golf Channel Academy

Golf Channel Academy

Golf Channel's video library has over 600 tips, analyze your swing and take a lesson from instructors.

App Store
GolfNow

GolfNow

Easily book tee times on the go.

iTunes App Store
Google Play Store

Sign Up For Golf Daily

Don't miss the latest news, exclusive offers and sweepstakes.