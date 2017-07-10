Miller signs extension with NBC through 2018

Golf fans can expect to hear Johnny Miller's voice emanating from the analyst chair for at least another year.

The 70-year-old has agreed to an extension with Golf Channel and NBC Sports that will see him remain with the company through at least 2018. Miller, a two-time major champion, has served as a golf analyst for NBC since 1990.

"I'm having a little bit of a battle of what my priorities are," Miller told the Associated Press. "I have a lot of things to pass on to my grandkids, whether it's fishing or being a grandpa. On the other hand, my brain is still working pretty good. All these years of announcing, I feel like I haven't slipped any. And NBC seems to like having me."

Miller will be in the booth later this month as lead analyst when The Open returns to Royal Birkdale, site of his 1976 victory over Jack Nicklaus and Seve Ballesteros. Miller's extension also means he will work The Open in 2018 when it heads to Carnoustie.