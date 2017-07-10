Golf Central Blog

Miller signs extension with NBC through 2018

By

Golf Channel Digital
July 10, 2017, 1:52 pm

RSS

Golf fans can expect to hear Johnny Miller's voice emanating from the analyst chair for at least another year.

The 70-year-old has agreed to an extension with Golf Channel and NBC Sports that will see him remain with the company through at least 2018. Miller, a two-time major champion, has served as a golf analyst for NBC since 1990.

"I'm having a little bit of a battle of what my priorities are," Miller told the Associated Press. "I have a lot of things to pass on to my grandkids, whether it's fishing or being a grandpa. On the other hand, my brain is still working pretty good. All these years of announcing, I feel like I haven't slipped any. And NBC seems to like having me."

Miller will be in the booth later this month as lead analyst when The Open returns to Royal Birkdale, site of his 1976 victory over Jack Nicklaus and Seve Ballesteros. Miller's extension also means he will work The Open in 2018 when it heads to Carnoustie.

Article Tags: 

Johnny Miller

Contributions from writers and editors on the Golf Channel Digital team.

Editor's Picks

Presented by Penske
At Bedminster, Trump the elephant in the room
Social media to social anxiety, this is Grayson Murray
Monday Scramble: Peaks and valleys
Rahm appears on path to major success
Chamblee and Kratzert: Rahm should have been penalized

Trending

After Trump comment, Lincicome taking Twitter break
Volunteer dies as result of accident at TPC Deere Run
Chamblee and Kratzert: Rahm should have been penalized
Watch: Rahm ruling sparks another controversy
Unpenalized, Rahm stands by ball mark mechanics
Social media to social anxiety, this is Grayson Murray
Spieth hanging with famous friends in Cabo
Game, set, match: Pros at Wimbledon
Best of: Jon Rahm and Kelley Cahill
After Further Review: How to determine intent?
Golf Channel App

Golf Channel

Instant access to the latest news, videos and photos from around the world of golf.

App Store
Google Play
Amazon Kindle
Golf Channel Academy

Golf Channel Academy

Golf Channel's video library has over 600 tips, analyze your swing and take a lesson from instructors.

App Store
GolfNow

GolfNow

Easily book tee times on the go.

iTunes App Store
Google Play Store

Sign Up For Golf Daily

Don't miss the latest news, exclusive offers and sweepstakes.