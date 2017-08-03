Golf Central Blog

Miyazato's father collapses during pro-am, hospitalized

By

Randall Mell
August 3, 2017, 6:21 am

RSS

ST. ANDREWS, Scotland – Ai Miyazato teed off under trying circumstances Thursday in what is expected to be her final Ricoh Women’s British Open appearance.

Miyazato’s father and coach, Masaru, collapsed on the 12th hole during her pro-am round and was taken to a nearby hospital.

Ricoh Women’s British Open: Articles, photos and videos

Miyazato, the former world No. 1, immediately left the pro-am to tend to her father. She is playing on a sponsor’s exemption this week and plans to retire at season’s end.

“At this stage, he is still undergoing various tests and will remain in the hospital,” Ai told Japanese reporters on Wednesday. “He is in an unfamiliar country and for him to be in hospital will allow me to play with peace of mind.”

Article Tags: 

Ai Miyazato, 2017 Ricoh Women's British Open

Mell, a senior writer, is a 30-year veteran and covers the PGA and LPGA tours for Golf Channel.

Read Bio |
@RandallMellGC

Editor's Picks

Presented by Penske
RICOH Women's British Open
McIlroy's best could be closer than it appears
McIlroy: Had to fire caddie to preserve friendship
In good times and bad, caddies play larger role
Former Kingsbarns caddie on Lexi's bag at W. British

Trending

Golf world, celebs tweet Feherty condolences
Watch: Guy makes crazy putt through bunker
Feherty's son dies on birthday after overdose
Nordqvist battling mononucleosis as Solheim Cup looms
Future finally looking bright for 'at ease' Perez
Tiger spotted again on social media, this time in gym
Best of: Paula Creamer through the years
McIlroy: Had to fire caddie to preserve friendship
Reax to Rory reportedly firing longtime caddie
The Social: Friends in high places
Golf Channel App

Golf Channel

Instant access to the latest news, videos and photos from around the world of golf.

App Store
Google Play
Amazon Kindle
Golf Channel Academy

Golf Channel Academy

Golf Channel's video library has over 600 tips, analyze your swing and take a lesson from instructors.

App Store
GolfNow

GolfNow

Easily book tee times on the go.

iTunes App Store
Google Play Store

Sign Up For Golf Daily

Don't miss the latest news, exclusive offers and sweepstakes.