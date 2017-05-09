Golf Central Blog

Monahan: 'Comprehensive review' of slow play policy

Rex Hoggard
May 9, 2017, 11:41 am

PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla. – Two weeks after the PGA Tour issued its first slow play penalty in 22 years, commissioner Jay Monahan acknowledged that the circuit is currently in the midst of a “comprehensive review” of its slow play policy.

“We don't have any specifics at this point other than a commitment to really understand all facets of it and see if there's an opportunity to accelerate pace of play,” Monahan said on Tuesday at TPC Sawgrass.

Miguel Angel Carballo and Brian Campbell received the first stroke penalty for slow play during Round 1 of the Zurich Classic, which transitioned to a team format this year. Glen Day had been the last player to receive a stroke penalty on Tour at the 1995 Honda Classic.

Earlier this season, Monahan didn’t appear to be overly concerned with pace of play, but on Tuesday he indicated that the Tour is taking a more proactive role.

The Players Championship: Articles, photos and videos

“It's something that we take very seriously,” he said. “If you go back over the last couple of years, we have produced our ShotLink dashboard, which our rules officials are accessing, our rules officials can now see how our players are performing relative to time par, how they're performing relative to everybody else out on the golf course, how much time it's taking to execute their shots. We're sharing that information with our players. They're benefiting from that.”

2017 The Players, Jay Monahan

Hoggard, a senior writer, covers the PGA Tour and appears on Golf Central and Morning Drive.

@RexHoggardGC

