Monahan: No plans to move The Players to March

PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla. – News early Tuesday that the PGA Tour has reached an agreement with FedEx to extend its sponsorship of the season-long race gave way to speculation over future schedules.

Earlier this year, Tour commissioner Jay Monahan indicated the circuit was looking at wrapping up the FedEx Cup season by Labor Day, which would be three weeks earlier than this season’s finale, and move The Players back to March and possibly the PGA Championship to May.

The Players has been held in May since 2007, when officials contended the condition of the course would be better than it was in March.

Monahan, however, has been reluctant the last few weeks to address any potential changes to the schedule, particularly the future date of The Players.

“Right now we don't have any plans on moving it back to March. That's certainly been part of the consideration set,” he said. “But until we make a decision to make any change, I would be happy to answer that question and answer that question directly, but right now we're focused on making The Players the best it can possibly be in May.”